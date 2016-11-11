Quarterback, linemen share in SCA’s success

Summit Christian quarterback Sam Huckabee likes to gather his lineman around him before giving a postgame interview. He’s not trying to be intimidating and he’s not looking for extra protection; he’s just trying to show some gratitude.

“I know a lot of the glory and the light gets shined on me at the end of the games,” Huckabee said. “And really it’s the guys up front that make that possible. They don’t get the credit they deserve.”

Huckabee is Summit Christian’s marquee player and undisputed leader, but he knows neither of those roles would be possible without the Eagles’ linemen. It’s his skill and guidance, combined with the brawn of an improved offensive line, that has powered the Eagles to an 11-1 record and a Class 2 state quarterfinal game Saturday afternoon at Lawson.

Huckabee and the linemen have developed a mutual admiration, with the guys up front enjoying the extra attention and Huckabee savoring the added protection. The Eagles’ line, with a core group of seniors Ethan Lind, Adam Lucht, Caden Robinson and Benaiah Kilen along with juniors Jalen Nash and Jack Shoemake, have paved the way to let Huckabee throw for 2,177 yards and 25 touchdowns and rush for 721 yards and 21 TDs.

“We’re playing well and our linemen are just moving,” Huckabee said. “They’re moving people out of the way for me, they’re blocking, they’re giving me time to throw. That’s what makes it easy back there.”

SCA’s line makes it easier for others to get yards as well. It’s helped running back Malek Looney roll up 803 rushing yards and seven touchdowns and it’s given Huckabee enough time to hook up wide receiver Zach McConnell for 74 catches for 1,354 yards and 13 TDs. As a team the Eagles are averaging almost 255 rushing yards and 183 passing yards a game.

“The main thing that’s changed is our line.” Huckabee said. “We’ve gotten so much better and now we’re able to run the ball down team’s throats and that opens up the passing game.”

Huckabee and the Eagles put up big offensive numbers last season, but the improved play up front has helped make those numbers bigger. After last season, Lucht said the linemen dedicated themselves to becoming both stronger and smarter.

“Last year, it was apparent when you’d watch film how weak we were,” Lucht said. “Not even being just physically weak, but weak in our knowledge of the game. We took it upon ourselves to get stronger and get better.”

SCA doesn’t have its own weight room, which made getting stronger a challenge. But Eagles coach Dalton Vann did find space at Do Work CrossFit in Lee’s Summit for the Eagles to get in some lifting, and Vann said the work has paid off.

“We just got stronger because we had a place to go and lift,” Vann said. “That was the disadvantage we had up front over the years was the strength. So the strength and size is there, which walks hand in hand with the scheme. And when you have a leader like Sam it just all comes together.”

The leadership role has been Huckabee’s since he first started as a freshman, and it’s a role that’s always felt comfortable. Ever since he first coached Huckabee as an eighth-grader, Vann knew being in command would come naturally to him.

“He may not be that rah-rah guy in the hallway, but when he gets on that football field for practice the kids respect him,” Vann said.

Huckabee is also starting to command respect in SCA’s defense as he has become more of a two-way player this season. He’s returned fumbles for touchdowns in the Eagles’ last two games, including a 53-yard run back for a score in SCA’s 41-20 win over Butler last Friday for the Class 2 District 7 title.

“He can turn around and be your best defender if you allowed him to,” Vann said. “He’s got a nose for the football, he can tackle you. He’s just a good all-around football player.”

And the heartbeat of the team, according to Lucht. The fumble return came not long after Huckabee threw an interception on the game’s first play, one of only four he’s thrown this season. That threw the Eagles for a loop, but Lucht said Huckabee again found the big play to get them going again.

“Whenever Sam’s on, the whole team seems to be on,” Lucht said. “Whenever Sam’s off, you can feel the momentum drop quite a bit. We just had a sinking feeling then and we had to pick it back up. He got us back up pretty quickly.”

That ability has helped SCA roll to 11 straight wins and its first-ever district championship. They might need it again Saturday if the Eagles want to get past a 10-2 Lawson team. But win or lose, Huckabee will make sure his line gets a deserved shout out.

“He knows he can’t do that without those guys up front,” Vann said. “So he shows them the love they need and they give him what he needs on Friday nights and Saturdays.”

And the linemen are ready to give it right back.

“We really appreciate everything he does,” Lucht said. “He’s a stellar player, but he’s an even better guy. And that’s what really benefits us.”