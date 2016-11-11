Arkansas won’t be too far a leap for Queen

Being a nationally prominent and three-time state champion high jumper, Summit Christian Academy senior Carlie Queen had a wide array of colleges to choose from.

But Queen had one stipulation, one that only a handful of those schools could meet: She had to be within a five-hour drive of home.

The winner in that group was Arkansas, and Queen made her choice official when she signed her letter of intent Wednesday during a ceremony at SCA.

“I had a lot of schools I was considering and I really wasn’t sure how to narrow them down,” Queen said. “Arkansas was my first official visit that I took and I just kind of knew when I was there.”

The geographic requirement help narrow the 70-plus schools trying to land Queen down to three: Nebraska, Kansas and Arkansas. The trip to Fayetteville, which is home to the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Division-I national women’s track champions, helped seal the deal. So did watching a team workout and meeting assistant coach Bryan Compton, who coaches the Razorbacks’ jumpers.

“I loved the campus, absolutely loved the coach,” Queen said. “I think we get along really well and I really love his style.

“The team was just a really great environment. I could tell during the practice that was something I really wanted to be a part of.”

Queen will have a shot at another state high jump championship before heading off to Arkansas next year. She’s won the last three Class 2 titles and set the all-state meet mark of 5 feet, 7 ¾ inches as a freshman. Last summer she cleared 5-9 ¾ to place fourth in the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships in Clovis, Calif. She’s also carried a 4.0 grade-point average since her freshman year at SCA and has been admitted to Arkansas’ Honors Program.

She’s also happy to have the whole recruiting process behind her.

“I’m very excited to continue my jumping career at the University of Arkansas,” Queen said. “It’s definitely a relief.”

Lee’s Summit West senior Elijah Childs also felt relieved after he made his decision to play basketball at Bradley University. Childs signed his letter Wednesday along with seven other seniors in a ceremony at West on the first day of the early signing period.

“Colleges were putting pressure on me,” Childs said. “I just got tired of the same old conversations and stuff like that. I was just ready to get it out of the way.”

Childs, a 6-foot-7 forward, said he chose Missouri Valley Conference member Bradley because he felt comfortable with the Braves’ up-tempo style.

“They play fast, they like to get after it defensively,” said Childs, who averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks a game for the Titans last season. “It’s basically how we play in high school. We get up and down, we play fast.”

Childs, who also considered Missouri State, Indiana State, Central Arkansas and Northern Kentucky, said getting signed early will leave him free to focus on his senior season at West. He’s one of three returning starters from last year’s 19-8 team.

“I’m ready to get out and get a state ring,” Childs said. “I was hoping I could get two rings this year going out for football but it didn’t work out.”

West also had three players sign from it Class 4 third-place softball team: Daphne Plummer with Missouri State, Amanda Berkstresser with Southwest Baptist and Sydney Gardner with Missouri Southern. Other Titans signing included Talbott Buford for baseball at Missouri Western, Sydney Malcom for lacrosse at Colorado-Colorado Springs, Cole Taylor for baseball at Central Missouri and Jesse Vogt for lacrosse at Ottawa University.

Lee’s Summit North had seven seniors sign Wednesday, including Aaliyah Johnson, who signed to play basketball at Division-I Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Johnson, a 6-2 center, averaged 13 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos last season. She will be reunited with her sister, Broncos all-time leading scorer Imani Johnson, who transferred to Stephen F. Austin after playing two seasons at Southeast Missouri State.

Also signing from North were Aubree Bell for volleyball at Central Missouri, Emily Clark for softball at Pittsburg State, Allison Dailey for cross country at Rockhurst University, Alex Haffner for volleyball at Kansas State, Mandy Kilgore for volleyball at MidAmerica Nazarene and Justin Root for baseball at Pittsburg State.