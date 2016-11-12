Public safety bonds win, as does levy increase for library

Lee’s Summit voters on Tuesday agreed their city needed better equipment and facilities to support the police officers and firefighters serving them and approved a $14.5 million bond issue by a more than 3- to- 1 margin.

The vote was 37,915 in favor, and 9,951 opposed.

A proposed levy increase for the Mid-Continent Public Library also passing easily with a vote of 221,482 to 133,943, and library officials have promised upgrades to the two library branches in town and a new third branch.

Mayor Randy Rhoads said the electorate understood the need for being able to communicate with other police agencies in neighboring communities directly by radio.

“I’m very pleased,” Rhoads said. “I’m not surprised. Lee’s Summit residents tend to be keenly aware of our public safety.”

The largest expense will be $8.5 million for radios and communications, including switching from analog to digital radios compatible with the Metropolitan Area Regional Radio System. That project will include improving fiber and wireless connectivity for about 40 city buildings.

The city also plans to spend $5 million for a new fire station on Pryor Road, replacing an aging, small station. It will make a $1 million upgrade of air packs for firefighters, upgrading all of its units to meet safety standards.

The new fire station on Pryor Road will replace a “woefully small” station, Rhoads said.

The city and John Knox Village, which owns the new site between Sterling Hills subdivision and O’Brion Road, reached an agreement that gives the city an about 2-acre site on the interior of 20 acres owned by the retirement community along that road.

The city has to pay for platting, utilities and extending a road to the fires station, but gets the fire station land for free. It will cost between $400,000 to $500,000 for the road and other site improvements, said City Manager Steve Arbo.

The arrangement benefits John Knox Village by preserving land fronting Pryor for potential commercial development, Rhoads said.

“We did some horsetrading on that; it’s a win-win,” Rhoads said. “We’re going to incur some costs, but it’s not a long ways to build the road.”