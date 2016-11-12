Lee’s Summit news in brief

Lee’s Summit briefs

November 12, 2016 

Summit Technology Academy to hold open house

Prospective students, parents and school patrons are invited to an open house, with the first session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, for middle-school students, with additional sessions from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for students serious about careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). There will be information about the academy and the Missouri Innovation Campus programs. STEM-related careers encompass network engineering, software development, cyber security, health science, biomedical science, nursing, digital media, aerospace, mechanical, electrical and civil engineering, teacher preparation, hospitality management and international studies.

For information to attend RSVP at http://sta.lsr7.org/rsvp/.

Veterans Day Ceremony held today

Jack Ray Post 5789 Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. to mark Veterans Day at the All Veterans Memorial in William B. Howard Station Park, 228 S.E. Main St.

