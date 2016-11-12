Have a bed with your breakfast in downtown

For as many years as I have known Lee’s Summit, people have driven by the Browning home at 202 SW Third St. and said, “You know, that would make a great bed and breakfast.”

Well, that dream is reality now in downtown Lee’s Summit.

Harlen and Liesl Hayes have taken this magnificent, 3,100-square-foot home at the gateway entrance to our historic downtown area and transformed it into The Browning Lee’s Summit.

The home features two queen bedrooms, one king and as much majesty as we all have imagined from a house we have admired from the outside for years and years.

Walking through The Browning, Liesl simply beams with pride and joy, not only when she glides from room to room to paint a picture of what will be seen and felt when it is all complete, but also as she discusses her admiration for downtown Lee’s Summit and commitment to using local products in the B&B.

Of course, when you consider Liesl left Cerner to pursue her bed and breakfast dreams, it’s no wonder she’s so invested in its transformation.

“Since I was a little girl, dad and I always watched the Hallmark movies,” Liesl began, telling of her early appreciation for the B&B concept. “In one film, a woman opened a bed and breakfast in a small town. That always stayed with me.”

At first glance, those checking into The Browning will notice the windows, stained glass, crown molding, cozy rooms and all the surrounding ambience.

But a closer look will reveal something Liesl is truly proud of – local products.

Furniture and home décor from Cameron’s Home Furnishings and Very Violet, both downtown businesses and neighbors of the new B&B on Third Street; coffee and treats from Whistle Stop Coffee & Mercantile; hand-crafted soap from the Natural Farm Soap Company in Blue Springs; lotions from Freshly Scrubbed in Lee’s Summit; and the famous cinnamon rolls served up daily at Neighborhood Café, also a downtown neighbor.

On a recommendation from Third Street Social restaurant owner Andy Lock, Liesl and Harlen even used a local bank, Summit Bank of Kansas City, to secure their loan and close on the home Oct. 14.

And in just a few weeks, the world will see a beautiful conversion of a home built in 1889.

Beyond the abundance of support from downtown neighbors, the Hayes’ also got support inside city hall, specifically with Chris Hughey and Hector Soto of the planning and development departments.

From the encouragement of its neighbors to a helping hand from city government, the dream of The Browning has surely seemed like a destiny to the Hayes family. And this time of year, some helping hands from family and friends can certainly be in order.

“Raking all these leaves, yes,” Liesl said, walking outside on the back patio. “We can always use help with that.”

If all continues to go well, the late-November opening will be flawless. Because, frankly, they planned it that way.

“Lee’s Summit was perfect because this community has wanted a bed and breakfast for a long time,” Liesl said. “This is a labor of love for us.”

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.