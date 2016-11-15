¡Excelente! Español teacher wins state-wide award

Jordan responded, “I want people to learn. My job is to enrich, not to be rich.”

Jordan said the person who nominated him for the Distinguished Educator Award did so in part because of all of the resources Jordan offers free of charge.

In addition to classroom teaching, Jordan also maintains a YouTube channel and blog for both students and teachers of Spanish.

In Señor Jordan’s Spanish class, storytelling is integral to learning a new language.

All of human interaction is founded on stories, Jordan said.

Jordan is the recipient of the Distinguished Educator Award, given each year to one foreign language teacher in Missouri. The Lee’s Summit High School Spanish teacher was recognized by the Foreign Language Association of Missouri, which held its annual conference Oct. 28 and 29 in Overland Park.

Jordan is in his first year as a teacher in Lee’s Summit, and he’s not the first from the district to win this award: Julie Begnaud, a French teacher at Lee’s Summit West, won it 10 years ago.

A week after being honored at the conference, Jordan was back in his natural habitat: in the center of his classroom, facilitating a narrative between two students.

One student, acting as Paris Hilton, wore a pink-feathered scarf. Another played Larry the Cable Guy. They stood at the back of the classroom and suppressed chuckles as they chatted.

“Do you think he is handsome?” Jordan asked one student in Spanish.

The student acting as Paris Hilton mulled the question briefly before responding in Spanish.

“You disarm them, kind of throw them off,” Jordan said after the class ended. “They want to answer questions. It’s human nature to want to interact.”

Darrias Pearsall, a freshman in Jordan’s class, said jokes are a common theme in the classroom, and that light atmosphere helps him retain information.

“When things are fun, you remember things,” Darrias said.

Abbey Wallace, also a freshman, said Jordan’s teaching methods often grab her attention.

“(Jordan) keeps it interesting with all these crazy stories,” Abbey said.

Jordan’s theory of teaching Spanish is based on the hypothesis that mastering a second language requires subconscious rewiring of the brain that eventually allows for spontaneous speech.

Think improvised skits, like the one between “Paris Hilton” and “Larry the Cable Guy,” rather than worksheets — at least after students have acquired enough of the basics.

“I want them to realize that language is interaction, it’s with people,” he said. “It’s not an isolated thing we do on worksheets.”

At one point during Jordan’s class, he strung off a series of commands in Spanish.

“Le da su corazon.”

Students, listening to Jordan’s command, pretended to wrench out their hearts.

“Le da su pelo.”

Students pretended to pluck out a couple of their hairs and hold them out in offering on the palm of their hands.

“Le da su estomago.”

Then their stomach.

“Le da su cabeza.”

And their head.

Most appeared to enjoy the exercise, engaging with Jordan’s rapid directives with a few smiles and smirks. But despite the award and command of his classroom, Jordan does not tout himself as a perfect teacher.

“As a teacher, you’re always trying to survive,” Jordan said, and he acknowledged each student on his roster poses a particular challenge. “All you do is keep telling stories, keep asking questions. Make them feel comfortable and a part of the classroom environment.”