Titans top list of all-conference selections

Cole Miesner of Lee’s Summit West was recently selected boys soccer player of the year in the Suburban Gold Conference.

Miesner, a senior midfielder, helped lead West to a 22-6 record and a 10-2 first-place finish in the conference. The Titans also won the Class 4 District 12 championship and lost to Columbia Rock Bridge 3-1 in sectionals.

Miesner was one of three Titans selected for special honors by a vote of the conference’s coaches. Senior back Nick Barr was named defensive player of the year and senior forward Maxwell Harrington was selected offensive player of the year. West coach Chris Brizendine was the coach of the year. Kyle Handy of Blue Springs was the goalkeeper of the year.

Miesner, Barr and Harrington were also selected to the All-Conference first team, along with fellow Titans Trevon Lewis, a senior forward; Rhys Harrington, a senior midfielder; and Connor Young, a senior midfielder. The first team also includes senior midfielder Parker Moon and senior back Cole DeRousse from Lee’s Summit North and junior forward Bailey Oelberg and senior back Luke Gutierrez from Lee’s Summit.

Second-team selections included senior back Michele Artioli of West, junior forward Mitchell Petersen, senior midfielder Ethan Francis, senior back Cade Rowlett and junior goalkeeper Colin Dooley of North; and senior midfielder Austin Rowe and goalkeeper Lucas Carter of Lee’s Summit.

Named honorable mention from West were sophomore forward James Perkins, junior midfielder Brock Wright, sophomore midfielder Nick Lumbard, senior midfielder Hunter Hampton, senior back James Wiltfang and senior goalkeeper Alex Wood.

Honorable mention selections from North include junior midfielder Brennon Larsen, sophomore forward Dasean Ransburg, sophomore midfielder Kyle Rock, junior back Zane Daugherty and sophomore back Ryan Templeton.

Lee’s Summit’s honorable mention selections were junior forward Riley Wilson, sophomore forward Keenan Johnson, senior forward Jake Renetzky, sophomore back Jordan Johnson, sophomore back Collin Kay and goalkeeper Austin Hardy.