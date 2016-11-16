Diversity guidelines call for R-7 schools to welcome all

The Lee’s Summit School District says it continually strives to honor and encourage diversity in the schools. That includes intellectual, cultural, generational, technological, emotional, economic and social diversity as well as ethnicity and race, lifestyle choice and disabilities/abilities.

Diversity is emphasized in the district’s strategic plan, as well as in staff training, employee hiring, discipline, classroom lessons, academic support and and extra-curricular activities.

Lee’s Summit’s character education program includes broad goals such as teaching students about choices that improve their interactions with all individuals. These efforts include providing students the skills they need to be successful in a global society.

To ensure that diversity continues to be encouraged at each school, the district has a Diversity Facilitators Team to provide leadership and assistance. The team meets several times during the year and includes a diversity facilitator from each school. This group aims to be responsive to school issues while helping each school celebrate and acknowledge diversity. The facilitators serve as champions of diversity at their schools.

The school district also has a six-member Diversity Planning Team led by Kevin Daniel, associate superintendent of instruction and leadership. The team helps set the long-range vision for its work with the school diversity facilitators and establishes agendas for the facilitators’ meetings.

This team has developed guidelines to ensure that all schools are equitable and culturally responsive, including maintaining high academic expectations for all students. Emmanuel Ngomsi, president of All World Languages and Cultures, helped the district develop the model.

In the area of employment, school and district administrators are expected to recruit candidates who embrace diversity and to recruit and retain candidates of diverse populations.

Among other expectations:

• The curriculum reflects the diversity of the global society.

• All families new to the district feel welcomed and comfortable at school.

• The staff is knowledgeable and sensitive to cultural, socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds.

• Staff members model strategies that promote diversity and success in a global context.

• Culturally unbiased structures are used to identify students for placement in academic programs and classes.

• Discipline is administered equitably to students regardless of culture or ethnicity.

• The district provides a safe environment for each student.

• Students of diverse cultures participate in extra- and co-curricular activities, participate in school leadership roles and and achieve recognitions for academic achievement.

• Students are aware and sensitive to cultural, socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds.