High school artist takes statewide award

Nathan Pacheco, a Lee’s Summit High School student, is the 11th-grade winner of the 2016 Missouri Red Ribbon Art Contest, sponsored by the statewide prevention coalition, ACT Missouri.

The 2016 state theme, Your Actions Matter, was incorporated in each artist’s submission. Nathan’s entry will appear with other grade level winners in the 2017 Year of Prevention Calendar. Student winners each received a $50 gift card and certificate of participation.

Through the Lee’s Summit R-7 Partners In Education program, Lee’s Summit CARES works with district art teachers to promote the annual contest to students.

To view all the winning art work, go to https://actmissouri.org/events/annual-events/red-ribbon-week/.