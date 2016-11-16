Generations together on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day last week, young people in Lee’s Summit paid tribute to dozens of men and women whose sacrifices years ago bought the freedoms the students and their families enjoy today.

Meadow Lane Elementary hosted its 22nd annual Veterans Assembly, where 76 veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces were recognized. The veterans had been invited by their children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives, as well as family friends. Also honored were Lee’s Summit police officers who are veterans, as well as veterans on the Meadow Lane staff.

The event included a presentation of the colors and a demonstration of flag folding by the Lee’s Summit North High School Air Force Junior ROTC. The Meadow Lane Honor Choir sang the national anthem.

About 70 veterans were honored at two student assemblies during the fourth annual Veterans Day Appreciation Program at Lee’s Summit High School. The observance included performances by Sounds of Summit, the Symphonic Band and the Concert Choir and artwork produced by students, as well as presentation of the flags by the school’s Air Force Junior ROTC.

Veterans were individually honored during a video produced by broadcast students Jaclyn Berry and Erica Milligan under the tutelage of teacher Elaine McDonald. The assemblies featured a speech by Chief Master Sgt. Von R. Burns of the U.S. Air Force. Also included was the Missing Man Table and Honors Ceremony, conducted by members of the Air Force Junior ROTC.