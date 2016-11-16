Santa on his way to downtown

• Farmers Market Holiday Mart: The annual indoors farmers market run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Lee’s Summit Elementary School gym at Second and Douglas streets.

• Hometown Holiday Dec. 2-3: Participating shops will have holiday merchandise and classes taught by local experts and owners. A free gift-wrapping station will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Budget Blinds, courtesy of Lee’s Summit Community Church.

• Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26: Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Inc. will be giving away prizes including Amtrak tickets to Washington, Mo., with a stay at Gottfried’s Cabin; a prize package from downtown merchants; and $750 worth of Downtown Lee’s Summit gift cards.

Kids young and old will have a chance to visit with Santa Friday at the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive by fire truck for the event. Mayor Randy Rhoads and Lee’s Summit’s Citizens of the Year Nick and Jennie Swearngin will flip the switch, lighting trees at William B. Howard Station Park downtown.

Then visitors can sit on the laps of Santa and Mrs. Claus, tell them their Christmas wishes and pose for pictures.

The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. outside the historic train depot on East Main Street. There also will be cookies, cider, live music and carriage rides available. Participating merchants will be open until 8 p.m.

“It is, in my opinion, one of the most fun events this community does,” Rhoads said. “It’s multigenerational: grandparents, parents and kids come out together. It’s just a good kickoff to the holiday season.”

The event kicks off holiday shopping for about 40 downtown merchants and restaurants.

Santa will be visiting on several other occasions downtown:

• 2-4 p.m. Nov. 26 and Dec. 17 at the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit Museum, 220 S.W. Main St.

• 3-5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 at Got Art Gallery, 18 S.W. Third St.