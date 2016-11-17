Turnout strong, but city lacks candidates

This last election – both locally and nationwide – seemed to shake out as a “good news, bad news” event for many who went to the polls.

Although if you read anything on social media lately, you might think the end of days are near.

Still, in Jackson County and in Lee’s Summit, there were definite signs that the electorate was paying attention and were informed on 30-plus candidates and ballot measures in front of them.

Unfortunately, (again) many of those candidates were the only name in the ballot box. More on that later.

First, the extremely good news: nearly 76 percent of registered voters in Jackson County came out to the polls Nov. 8. Nearly 175,000 of the 230,000 people eligible and registered to vote did so that day. Bravo Jackson.

I cannot imagine what it was like at the Jackson County Election Board that night, even with months of preparation, knowing that turnout could top 50, 60 and even 70 percent. We are fortunate to have not only the skilled leaders we do there at the Board, but the institutional knowledge and preparedness that makes a hectic Election Day run as smoothly as possible.

Where I vote in Lee’s Summit, the poll workers were ready for the long lines and armed with sample ballots to give us all some reading material while we waited to vote. It was quite a thing to see 25 voters reading over a lengthy ballot and not looking down at their phones while in line.

I was also struck by the lack of interest in the state representative races. In Jackson County, we seem to have just resigned to certain areas always going Republican or Democrat. So much so, we let our local officials making monumental decisions in Jefferson City and just waltz back into office unfettered. It’s rather embarrassing.

In Lee’s Summit, Mike Cierpoit (District 30), Rebecca Roeber (34) and Gary Cross (35) – all Republicans – faced only the challenge of a write-in campaign to head back to Jefferson City. We continue to be thin on leadership running for office in this town, be it on the state, city or school board level.

Is it that Democrats cannot mount a successful campaign against a Republican in Lee’s Summit? What about in Blue Springs, where Republican Jeanie Lauer (32) also ran unopposed? Or south of us where Democrat Joe Runions faced no opposition? Is Jefferson City only for the incumbents and those who know the hallways better than newcomers? You would be hard-pressed to find someone who thinks things are going great in Jefferson City, yet precious few people want to put their name on a ballot to change that.

Putting together a campaign against an incumbent is daunting. I get that. But we have far too many unchallenged races in a city where we have a host of talented and qualified residents.

On the bright side, voters in Lee’s Summit and county-wide came out to support Proposition L, which funds improvements to our local Mid-Continent Library system, including upgrades, improvements and a new building – an economic development driver that will include new jobs.

And we overwhelmingly approved the no-tax-increase public safety bonds for our police and fire departments with more than 79 percent of voters giving a nod to the $14.5 million in improvements that will bring a new fire station online, upgrade radios and provide other fire-safety equipment needs.

In those cases, the voters were keenly paying attention and sending a strong signal via the precious right to vote.

It may not have been a perfect election for some, but the polls were packed. And it’s hard to argue that democracy isn’t alive and well when people will wait two hours to cast their vote.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.