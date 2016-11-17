Most Popular Stories

creation

calls

a friend

to come

close

as possible

to us

with

a presence

pulling even

at earths

crust

and waters

tides

out of

which

we are

shaped

she is

super

huge

like some

big mamma

trying

to draw us

nearer

shining

bright

enough

to light

our night

like day

but

sometimes

creation

shrouds us

in a hood

of torment

eclipsing

sight

until we

cant tell

direction

from which

the next

blow

may fall

even

at the hand

of our kind

who define

disagreement

as disloyalty

then creation

allows

our team

a last minute

victory

and our

gentle dog

to be

devoured

in the same

woods

where we

kill

wide eyed

deer

soon we

notice

written on

an approaching

calendar date

the word

thanksgiving

and we are

summoned

to sit around

the family

table with

a brother

who always

knows

everything

a grandma

we love

completely

a rich

patronizing

in law

a sisters

latest

significant

other

from

a foreign

culture

who seems

far more

kind

than her

former

lover

who

scored

every

female

one to

ten

treating

them

accordingly

a mellow

grandpa

a dad who

will pray

while mom

holds hands

with our

transgender

cousin

later

full and

sleepy

we will

scatter

humming

silently

cohens

hallelujah

for creations

surprising

temporary

gift of

life

h.