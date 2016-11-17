creation
calls
a friend
to come
close
as possible
to us
with
a presence
pulling even
at earths
crust
and waters
tides
out of
which
we are
shaped
she is
super
huge
like some
big mamma
trying
to draw us
nearer
shining
bright
enough
to light
our night
like day
but
sometimes
creation
shrouds us
in a hood
of torment
eclipsing
sight
until we
cant tell
direction
from which
the next
blow
may fall
even
at the hand
of our kind
who define
disagreement
as disloyalty
then creation
allows
our team
a last minute
victory
and our
gentle dog
to be
devoured
in the same
woods
where we
kill
wide eyed
deer
soon we
notice
written on
an approaching
calendar date
the word
thanksgiving
and we are
summoned
to sit around
the family
table with
a brother
who always
knows
everything
a grandma
we love
completely
a rich
patronizing
in law
a sisters
latest
significant
other
from
a foreign
culture
who seems
far more
kind
than her
former
lover
who
scored
every
female
one to
ten
treating
them
accordingly
a mellow
grandpa
a dad who
will pray
while mom
holds hands
with our
transgender
cousin
later
full and
sleepy
we will
scatter
humming
silently
cohens
hallelujah
for creations
surprising
temporary
gift of
life
h.