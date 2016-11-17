Young thespians take to the stage

All three Lee’s Summit high schools performed plays last weekend, and two are continuing this weekend with additional showings.

Lee’s Summit High School opened “The Little Mermaid” last weekend and the show continues Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Join Ariel, Sebastian, Ursula, Flounder and more as the well-loved story comes to life with all the popular songs. This show is a delight for audiences of all ages and promises to sell out fast so you’ll want to get your tickets early.

Next in the Lee’s Summit High School line-up is the student-directed one-acts which take place March 31 and April 1. These shows are selected by upperclass students who then direct the underclassmen.

Lee’s Summit High School’s winter play will take place Feb. 24 and 25 and March 3 through 5.

Next in the LSHS line-up is the student-directed one-acts which take place March 31 and April 1. These shows are selected by upper-class students who then direct the under-classmen.

To close out the Lee’s Summit High School season on April 21 and 22, the Repertory Theatre production will be staging a play that they will be selecting in their class.

Tickets for all shows are available at www.lshstheatre.com on the box office web page or you may contact 816-986-2055 or visit tickets@lshstheatre.com for more information or group reservations.

Lee’s Summit West High School is performing the classic Disney musical, “Mary Poppins.” Mary Poppins is a magical nanny who appears one day to help two children who seem to run off every nanny they have.

She shows them a magical world that helps them to learn about love, selflessness and the power of change. The production will include a flying Mary Poppins and Bert tap dancing upside down on the proscenium. “Mary Poppins” runs Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m.

West’s main-stage season will conclude with two plays in February. The first is the comedy, “Leading Ladies,” which runs Feb. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

The second production is the Arthur Miller classic, “The Crucible,” produced in conjunction with the Lee’s Summit West English Language Arts Department. Journey to Salem, Mass., at the time of the Salem Witch Trials. Several young girls are accused of doing witchcraft in the woods, but is that the truth or is there something else going on that the community has yet to discover? “The Crucible” runs Feb. 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

In addition, West will present “A Christmas Story” Dec. 16 through 18, a revue on Feb. 17 and 18, a series of student-directed one-act plays April 7 and 8 and a repertory theater murder mystery dinner on April 21 and 22.

More information about West productions is available at www.lswtheatre.com. Tickets for all plays will be $6 in advance and $7 at the door. Musical tickets will be $8 in advance and $9 at the door.

Lee’s Summit North High School performed “Ghost the Musical” last weekend. The play is adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin.

North will conclude its season with the inspirational play, “Up the Down Staircase,” scheduled for 7 p.m. April 7 and 8, and 2 p.m. April 9.

For tickets and information about any of the three LSNHS shows, visit www.lsntheatre.net or call (816) 986-3031.

Theater schedule courtesy of the Lee’s Summit School District.