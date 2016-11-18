City football standouts among semifinalists for Simone Award

Mario Goodrich of Lee’s Summit West and Dalton Hill of Lee’s Summit are among the 10 semifinalists for the Thomas A. Simone Award, which goes to the outstanding high school football player in the Kansas City area.

Goodrich, a 6-1, 170-pound junior, wide receiver/defensive back, was a two-way standout for the 9-3 Titans. He led the team with seven interceptions and returned two for touchdowns while also making 15 catches for 282 yards and six touchdowns.

Hill, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior quarterback, commanded the 7-3 Tigers’ up-tempo offense, which averaged 36.4 points a game. He completed 175 of 281 passes for 2,320 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was also the Tigers’ leading rusher with 143 carries for 743 yards and eight touchdowns.

Also selected as semifinalists along with Goodrich and Hill are Jafar Armstrong, Bishop Miege; James Bailey, Jr., William Chrisman; Matt Dercher, Blue Valley; Chester Graves, Park Hill; Robert Rawie, Liberty; Julian Ross, Staley; Cornelius Ruff, Schlagle; and Will Schneider, Shawnee Mission North.

Two other players from Lee’s Summit schools, Somaj Brewer of Lee’s Summit and Da’Ron Davis of Lee’s Summit North, were named a semifinalists for the Otis Taylor Award, which goes to the metro area’s outstanding receiver or tight end. The other finalists are Jafar Armstrong, Bishop Miege; Christian Cox, Center; Jess Davis, Kearney; Jordan Martin, Turner; Zack Sanders, Lawrence Free State; Nick Snider, Belton; Trevor Thompson, Shawnee Mission East; and Harrison Van Dyne, Blue Valley.

This is the first time Simone Awards organizers have released the semifinal ballot that goes out to coaches and media members. The10 semifinalists for each award were decided by the Simone Media Committee. From those 10 semifinalists, four finalists for each of the five awards will be announced 7 p.m. Nov. 28 during a live show on Time Warner Cable Sports Channel.

The recipient of the 34th Thomas A. Simone Award and the winners of the other awards will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the high school of the winner of the Simone Award.

Here are the semifinalists for the other awards:

Frank Fontana Award (Most Outstanding Small Class Football Player): Travon Alexander, Richmond; JJ Letcher, Piper; Justin Mitchell, Platte County; Justin Phillips, Basehor-Linwood; Anthony Pritzel, Kearney; Carter Putz, Bishop Miege; Amaun Ryan, Center; Mason Smith, Odessa; Landry Weber, Bishop Miege; Rachaad White, Center.

Buck Buchanan Award Nominees (Most Outstanding Big Class Lineman/Linebacker): Daniel Carson, William Chrisman; Jay Dineen, Lawrence Free State; Chester Graves, Park Hill; Kirrian Kirby, Blue Valley; Peter Klug, Blue Valley North; Michael Maffry, Blue Valley; Daniel Parker, Blue Springs; Anthony Payne, Raymore-Peculiar; Eli Ross, Staley; Seven Wilson, Park Hill.

Bobby Bell Award (Most Outstanding Small Class Lineman/Linebacker): Diaz Elliott, Richmond; Colin Grunhard, Bishop Miege; Mason Koechner, Louisburg; Derek Kohler, Platte County; Ethan Luft, Kearney; Marquae Richardson, Center; John Taylor, Center; Kole Wagener, Grain Valley; Joe Watskey, Bishop Miege; TJ Williams, Basehor-Linwood.