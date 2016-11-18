Tigers’ Hill highlights all-conference selections

Lee’s Summit quarterback Dalton Hill was the unanimous choice as offensive player of the year in the Suburban Gold Conference.

Hill, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior, commanded the 7-3 Tigers’ up-tempo offense, which averaged 36.4 points a game. He completed 175 of 281 passes for 2,320 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was also the Tigers’ leading rusher with 143 carries for 743 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hill was also a unanimous for the first-team offense by the Suburban Gold coaches, who released their all-conference teams earlier this week. Fellow Tiger Somaj Brewer joined Hill on the first team at wide receiver.

Lee’s Summit West had four first-team offense selections, more than any other team. The Titans selected were running back Phillip Brooks, wide receiver Zach Shanholtzer, and linemen Matt Gauert and Manny Martin.

Lee’s Summit North senior Cameron Hairston also made the first team at wide receiver.

West also had defensive back Mario Goodrich selected to the first-team defense along with fellow Titan Isaiah Childs at lineman. Defensive back Zavian Hill and lineman Quinton Lee of Lee’s Summit were also first-team selections.

West quarterback Cole Taylor was selected to the second team offense. Wide receiver Sam Buckner and lineman T.J. Kennedy from Lee’s Summit and lineman Evan Taylor of Lee’s Summit North were also named to the second team.

The second-team defense includes linebackers Cole Nelson and Joey Fredrickson, defensive back Tyler Tierney and lineman Cole Yarborough from West, linebacker Adam Spainhour from Lee’s Summit and defensive back JaiQwan Monroe from North.

First-team offense

Quarterback: Dalton Hill, Sr., Lee’s Summit

Running backs: Jerome Hawkins, Sr., Blue Springs South; Phillip Brooks, Jr., Lee’s Summit West.

Wide receivers: Somaj Brewer, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Cameron Hairston, Sr., Lee’s Summit North; Zach Shanholtzer, Sr., Lee’s Summit West.

Tight end: Tanner Taula, Sr., Blue Springs.

Offensive linemen: Daniel Parker, Jr., Blue Springs (unanimous); Spencer Johnson, Sr., Blue Springs; Matt Gauert, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Manny Martin, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Genesis Combs, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.

Kicker: Parker Sampson, Sr., Park Hill.

First-team defense

Linebackers: Casey Still, Sr. Blue Springs; Chester Graves, Sr., Park Hill; Seven Wilson, Sr., Park Hill, Zerryn Gines, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.

Defensive backs: Jackson Blauw, Sr., Blue Springs; Zavian Hill, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Mario Goodrich, Jr., Lee’s Summit West; Nick Cook, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar; Devin Haney, Jr., Park Hill.

Defensive linemen: Mohammad Alkhateeb, Sr., Blue Springs; Quinton Lee, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Isaiah Childs, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Anthony Payne, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.

Punter: Parker Sampson, Sr., Park Hill (unanimous).

Second-team offense

Quarterbacks: Cole Taylor, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Billy Maples, Jr., Park Hill.

Running backs: Jaylen Ivey, Jr., Blue Springs; Dorian Clayton, Jr., Park Hill.

Wide receivers: Sam Buckner, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Ronnie Bell, Jr., Park Hill; D.J. Johnson, Jr., Park Hill.

Tight end: Caleb Marquez, Jr., Blue Springs.

Offensive Linemen: Bryce Greenwood, Sr., Blue Springs South; T.J. Kennedy, Jr., Lee’s Summit; Evan Taylor, Sr., Lee’s Summit North; Delon Morrow, Sr., Park Hill; Chase Bollinger, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.

Kicker: Jake Roark, Sr., Blue Springs South.

Second-team defense

Linebackers: Collin West, Sr., Blue Springs South; Adam Spainhour, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Cole Nelson, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Joey Fredrickson, Jr., Lee’s Summit West.

Defensive backs: Cale Connors, Sr., Blue Springs South; JaiQwan Monroe, Sr., Lee’s Summit North; Tyler Tierney, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Andrew Houston, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.

Defensive linemen: Khistian Boyd, Jr., Blue Springs; Kirk Stillwell, Sr., Blue Springs South; Malik Cadenhead, Jr., Blue Springs South; Cole Yarborough, Sr., Lee’s Summit West.

Punter: Jake Roark, Sr., Blue Springs South.

Honorable mention offense

Quarterbacks: Chase Donohoe, Jr., Blue Springs; Camden Sprouse, Sr., Blue Springs South; Caleb Aston, Sr., Lee’s Summit North; Grant Ardito, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.

Running backs: Michael Warmack, Jr., Blue Springs; Salvatore Garozzo, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Tori Hicks, Sr., Lee’s Summit North; Noah Durham, Jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Trent Mitchell, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar; Chris McKinzy, So., Raymore-Peculiar; Joe Shapiro-Scavuzzo, Sr., Lee’s Summit West.

Wide receivers: Tyree King, Sr., Blue Springs; Joey James, Sr. Blue Springs; Tre Wheaton, Jr., Blue Springs; Ethan Swanegan, Jr., Blue Springs South; Sage Nelson, Jr., Blue Springs South; D.J. Frost, Jr., Blue Springs South; Alec Beckman, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Grant Baird, Jr., Lee’s Summit; Preston Whitworth, Jr., Lee’s Summit; Da’Ron Davis, Sr., Lee’s Summit North; Mario Goodrich, Jr., Lee’s Summit West; Elijah Childs, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Quinton Harris, Sr., Park Hill; Joe Webb, So., Park Hill; Keith Slider, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.

Tight ends: Jordan Murray, Jr., Lee’s Summit North; Elijah Farr, Jr., Lee’s Summit North; Max Borja, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.

Offensive linemen: Forest Dodge Sr., Blue Springs; Conrad Rowley, So., Blue Springs; Jack Johnson, So., Blue Springs; Noah Leonard, Jr, Blue Springs South; Warren Haralson, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Kyle Callahan, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Jacob Pannell, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Caleb Lee, Jr., Lee’s Summit West; Nate Smith, Sr., Park Hill; Bret Hooten, Jr., Park Hill; Cory Reiter, So., Park Hill; Zach Starforth, Jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Chase Hutchison, So., Raymore-Peculiar.

Kickers: Tristan Williams, Sr., Blue Springs; Connor Johnston, Sr., Lee’s Summit.

Honorable mention defense

Linebackers: Tyler Bronston, Sr., Blue Springs; Drake Foreman, Jr., Blue Springs; Brody Parker, Jr., Blue Springs South; Adam Schmidt, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Dakota Collins, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Myles Craddock, Jr., Lee’s Summit North; Jake Carter, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Ro Rodriquez, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Spencer Etters, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; T.J. Hullaby, Sr., Park Hill; Jarret Ross, Jr., Park Hill; Zach Suppes, Sr., Park Hill; Zach Sorrells, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.

Defensive backs: Mason Dunn, Sr., Blue Springs; Stephen Benson, Sr., Blue Springs; Azaiah Bello, Jr., Blue Springs; Keith McFarlane, Sr., Blue Springs; Caden Perry, Jr. Lee’s Summit; Jaquae Jones, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Jake Grauberger, So., Lee’s Summit West; Brent Woods, Sr., Park Hill; Dante Davis, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Mason Pratt, Jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Javon Tabron Sr., Raymore-Peculiar; Ronell Jones, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Kolby Heinerikson, So., Park Hill.

Defensive linemen: Ronnell Shelby, Sr., Blue Springs; Johnnie Middleton, Sr., Blue Springs; Josh Vickerson, Sr., Lee’s Summit North; Eric Martin, Sr., Lee’s Summit West; Dalon Davis, So., Park Hill; Johnny Wilson, Fr., Park Hill; Alec Casady, Jr., Lee’s Summit; Ben Lock, Sr., Lee’s Summit; Jacob Espinosa, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.

Punters: Josh Dodge, Jr., Blue Springs; Cooper Branson, Sr., Raymore-Peculiar.