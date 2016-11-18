Titans prepare quickly for a rugged start

Lee’s Summit West has been preparing for the upcoming girls basketball season with a self-inflicted sense of urgency. Three straight games against powerhouse teams right off the bat will do that.

Titans coach Jeff Hardin has had to speed up the preseason preparations because the schedule he drew up doesn’t allow for easing into the season. After opening at home on Monday against Republic, the Titans entertain defending Class 5 state champion Springfield Kickapoo the next night. Defending Class 4 champ St. Joseph Benton comes calling Dec. 2.

“Normally we do more skill development, working on fundamentals,” Hardin said. “But we were doing that while getting an offense installed, trying to put in a play or two. When you’re playing two games before Thanksgiving you’ve got to be ready to do that stuff.”

Hardin designed the grueling start because he wanted to see right away how the Titans would fare against top-level teams. Last season they didn’t fare so well as they struggled through a 9-16 season. But this year, with a little more experience and a little more size, Hardin believes the Titans have the makings to be competitive again.

“We don’t have a mountain of varsity experience coming back,” said Hardin, who is starting his fourth season at West. “So my whole deal, especially early in the season, is let’s stay positive, let’s keep getting better. And we have the pieces to be pretty good.”

The biggest piece this year, Hardin said, is more size, which will make the Titans more “traditional.” The biggest problem last year, especially during an 0-9 skid that followed a 2-0 start, was that without a big backcourt presence, the Titans had to work harder to get any points. And all that extra work, he said, took its toll on the team.

“Last year we had to manufacture points off a scrambling defense, or we had to hit outside shots or we just flat couldn’t score,” Hardin said. “This year we aren’t big by any stretch, but at least we’ve got some size. We can match up with teams that have some size and have more of an inside presence. And that makes a big difference.”

Senior Aundrea Calloway and junior Makayla Kelby, both 5-foot-9 forwards, provided most of the size last season. This year they’ll be joined by Lesley Lovelace, a 5-11 sophomore who didn’t play varsity last season. But with Kelby and Calloway hobbled by injuries, Hardin said Lovelace has stepped up and really grown into her role.

Lovelace was the Titans’ only true post player during Wednesday night’s jamboree at West, and she held her own as the Titans lost to Blue Springs, tied Grain Valley and beat Belton.

“Lesley Lovelace grew just tonight,” Hardin said. “The difference between her in the first game and her in the last game was just huge.”

Hardin is counting on Lovelace to take some the pressure off Calloway and Kelby and allow Kelby to step out and shoot more. West will need to find more shooters since the leading returning scorer, sophomore point guard Sydnee Kemp, averaged around nine points per game. Daphne Plummer, a 5-8 senior guard/forward, can get on a hot streak from the field and should contribute too.

Hardin hasn’t settled on a starting five yet, but Kemp will likely be the driving force behind West’s offense.

“She is probably our most dynamic player,” Hardin said. “She’s quick, she can handle the ball. She is going to be an awfully good point guard.”

Hardin will get an idea how good Kemp and the rest of Titans can be right away. And not long after that rugged opening stretch, the Titans will dive into the always-challenging Suburban Gold Conference grind.

Jump-starting the season, Hardin believes, will get them ready for that run.

“There’s no off night in the conference,” Hardin said. “The non-conference stuff won’t give us much room to breathe, but that will hopefully build our mental toughness.”