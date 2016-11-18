Christmas in the Sky sets Longview lake aglow

Where: Longview Lake Beach is located at 11101 Raytown Road, two miles south of I-470.

When: Gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the holiday stage show to start at 6 p.m. Fireworks will light up the skies around 7:30 p.m. Christmas in The Park is open nightly from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 at Longview Lake Park

What: Fireworks, music and the opening of Christmas display.

Fireworks will blaze above Longview Lake Wednesday during Christmas in the Sky. Music, dancers and Santa will also be part of the fun.

The event kicks off Christmas in the Park, which will be open through the end of December.

“Every year we add an exciting new display to the Christmas in The Park experience,” said Jackson County Parks + Rec Director Michele Newman.

After the Christmas in the Sky’s spectacular fireworks display, more than 300,000 lights and 175 animated displays will illuminate way for those who drive through the park.

This year’s Christmas in the Sky includes performances by Tevin Williams, Maggie Marx, and a holiday stage show featuring more than 100 singers and dancers from Monica’s School of Dance.

Santa will present “The First Gift of Christmas” before the colorful fireworks, synchronized to holiday music on 99.7 The Point.

That tradition benefits those less fortunate. While there is no charge for the event, donations are accepted, with a portion of the proceeds divided among 39 Kansas City area charities. Since its opening in 1987, more than 2 million patrons have made a drive through Jackson County’s Christmas in the Park part of their annual holiday experience.

“Both of these events have become a holiday tradition in Jackson County,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. “They give our families a great opportunity to celebrate the holidays together.”