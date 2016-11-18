Summit Art reaches peak with nomination for arts award

About 12 years ago, a handful of Lee’s Summit artists gathered to ponder the future, as the cooperative gallery where they showed their work was closing.

Soon after, Summit Art was born.

Now the juried organization, based in downtown Lee’s Summit, is more than 100 members strong, and has its own gallery. Members work hard to promote art, grow their talents and inspire beginning artists.

ArtsKC Regional Arts Council recently announced Summit Art as one of three finalists for its Innovator Award. The winner will be announced at its 2017 Awards Luncheon in February. ArtsKC Development Director Paige DuBay said the award is for non-profits, and Summit Art was being considered for its service to Lee’s Summit and the community at large.

“I was really surprised, because there are so many great non-profits for arts in Kansas City,” said Teresa Keene, director for Got Art, Summit Art’s gallery. “Sometimes the suburbs are overlooked.”

She said this is an exciting year for Summit Art. Along with the nomination, it’s the 10th year for partnership with Saint Luke’s and will be the 10th year of the Summit Art Festival, a nationally-known fest.

Keene said that in cooperation with Saint Luke’s East Hospital, which presents artists’ work in its hallways, it has the largest gallery space in Jackson County,.

The partnership also provides visitors and patients to the hospital a pleasing environment.

Summit Art also operates its own small gallery downtown, where members show work, hold receptions, and provide classes for young and old who are eager to create their own art.

Summit Art opened Got Art Gallery on Third Street in 2009, renting the space from a couple who had been operating a private gallery.

Forming a non-profit, the artists weren’t certain whether they’d operate as a cooperative or chose another alternative, said Barbara Neth, one of the founders.

When they found Keene and named her as director of the gallery, Neth said, they realized they had discovered someone with marketing skills and vision.

Summit Art, which began as an all-volunteer organization, now has a full-time director, a staff of five part-time instructors and an intern.

Summit Art’s membership is a mix of full-time and part-time artists who are serious about their work, regardless of whether it’s their primary source of income. It has painting and photography committees that meet regularly to critique and encouragement to artists.

To become a member, an applicant must submit a portfolio of work that’s judged by a committee. If an applicant isn’t chosen, they aren’t sent packing. Instead, they’re invited to become an associate member and receive mentoring and discounts for classes to help them advance.

Keene said the organization has three legs that give it a solid foundation financial support to support its mission of promoting local artists.

First, its membership and the gallery space in the hospital; second the Summit Art Festival, with in-kind contributions, applications and booth fees; and finally the Got Art gallery, which provides gallery space for exhibits, and has a regular offering of classes.

Keene said she has great pride in the work she does with Summit Art to mentor artists.

Ashley Corbello, an Independence artist who grew up in Lee’s Summit, was a member of Summit Art until she took a job as teacher with the gallery. She can attest to the value of coaching from the membership and Keene.

She had tried repeatedly to get accepted into the Westport Art Show. Keene made some suggestions on presentation for her booth and photographs of it. One criteria art festivals consider is how artists display their work, Keene said.

“I knew the booth shot is a big deal,” Corbello said, “I took her advice, and I got in.”

Exhibits put on by Summit Art often raise funds for worthy causes.

Ryder Bryant, a Lee’s Summit boy who uses his wheelchair to make designs, held a fundraiser to help pay for making his home wheelchair accessible.

Other exhibits showcase Lee’s Summit student artists and art teachers, or promote awareness of autism and other disorders, with pieces provided by people who use art for their therapy.

Classes range from “Mommy and Me” to advanced classes and workshops for artists who want to improve their techniques.

Summit Art President Teddy Jackson said the ArtsKC recognition is well-timed with the organization’s 10th anniversary year.

Jackson retired from a human resources job in 2004 to become a full-time artist. At the time, Summit Art was displaying art in Legacy Park Community Center and just beginning to work on the idea for space at the hospital.

“Now we’re bursting at the seams and have so many activities,” Jackson said.