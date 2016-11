A fire in a business linked to the Summit Technology Academy in Lee’s Summit has led to the cancellation of classes there on Friday, according to a release sent by the district.

Several hundred students from more than a dozen area high schools attend the academy for half a day, said Janice Phelan, communications executive director for the Lee’s Summit schools.

The students will report to their home schools, she said. Summit Technology staffers are expected to be able to get into the school soon.