Man dies of injuries sustained from explosion

Tony Campbell, a 59-year old Lee’s Summit man injured in a propane explosion at an apartment building, died Nov. 16.

On Thursday, the Lee’s Summit Fire Department said it had been notified the accident victim died, but did not release the name. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating the death, as is a Missouri state fire marshal.

Campbell’s son, Jason Campbell, confirmed the death Friday.

The explosion occurred about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14, said Jim Eden, assistant fire chief. Crews arrived to heavy smoke billowing from the 10-unit portion of the building, at 2419 S.E. Missouri 291. Another four-unit section was also damaged by the fire, but Eden said a firewall protected most of the smaller section.

Residents of the apartments are receiving help with housing and replacing belongings from Lee’s Summit Social Services, said Matt Sanning, director of that agency.