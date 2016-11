Lee’s Summit police weekly crime report

District 1

I 470 HWY & NE STROTHER RD, November 17, 12:35 AM, Driving While Intoxicated

I 470 HWY & NE STROTHER RD, November 17, 12:35 AM, Traffic Lanes

NE BURROAK CT & NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, November 18, 4:33 AM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD, 900 block, November 18, 6:14 PM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection

NE WILSHIRE DR, 3300 block, November 19, 4:36 PM, Stealing

District 2

NE SCRUGGS RD & NE TUDOR RD, November 14, 1:26 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE WALL ST, 1500 block, November 15, 12:00 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing)

I 470 HWY & NE COLBERN RD, November 15, 10:59 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

District 3

NW BLUE PKWY, 700 block, November 14, 3:47 PM, Passing Bad Check

NW BLUE PKWY, 700 block, November 14, 3:47 PM, Forgery

NE VICTORIA DR, 600 block, November 15, 9:59 AM, Stealing

NE TUDOR RD, 500 block, November 16, 3:00 PM, Indecent Exposure

NE BALBOA ST, 1700 block, November 16, 7:30 PM, Interference With Custody

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, November 17, 12:27 AM, Domestic Assault

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, November 17, 6:41 PM, Assault

NE TUDOR RD, 500 block, November 17, 11:38 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

NE TUDOR RD, 500 block, November 17, 11:38 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE TUDOR RD, 500 block, November 17, 11:38 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, November 20, 3:48 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, November 20, 3:48 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

District 4

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, November 14, 7:54 PM, Stealing

NW ASHURST CT, 500 block, November 15, 7:26 AM, Burglary First Degree

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, November 15, 1:31 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NW OBRIEN RD, 1600 block, November 15, 1:53 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SW MCCLENDON DR, 100 block, November 16, 12:09 AM, Burglary First Degree

SW MCCLENDON DR, 100 block, November 16, 12:09 AM, Assault

NW OBRIEN RD, 2000 block, November 18, 1:32 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NW OBRIEN RD, 2000 block, November 18, 1:32 AM, Unlawful Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, November 18, 5:09 PM, Stealing

SW WINTERWALK LN, 700 block, November 19, 2:52 AM, Burglary First Degree

SW SENSATION DR, 3300 block, November 19, 2:52 AM, Domestic Assault

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, November 19, 6:21 PM, Counterfeiting

District 5

SW PACIFIC DR, 1300 block, November 16, 9:20 PM, Abuse Of Child

SW WARD RD, 300 block, November 17, 2:31 AM, Unlawful Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW WARD RD, 300 block, November 17, 2:31 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

SW WARD RD, 300 block, November 17, 2:31 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

District 6

NE LYNN ST, 600 block, November 16, 4:09 PM, Property Damage

NE FLORENCE AVE, 400 block, November 16, 7:20 PM, Runaway

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, 200 block, November 17, 3:17 PM, Assault

NE GREEN ST & NE FOREST AVE, November 17, 7:28 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE GREEN ST & NE FOREST AVE, November 17, 7:28 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE GREEN ST & NE FOREST AVE, November 17, 7:28 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NW BLUE PKWY & NW PARK LN, November 17, 11:01 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NW BLUE PKWY & NW PARK LN, November 17, 11:01 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NW DUNLAP DR, 500 block, November 18, 3:11 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW DUNLAP DR, 500 block, November 18, 3:11 PM, Theft Of Utility Service

SE GRAND AVE, 100 block, November 19, 8:38 PM, Discharging Firearms Or Weapons Prohibited Within City; Exceptions

SE GRAND AVE, 100 block, November 19, 8:38 PM, Arson

SE GRAND AVE, 100 block, November 19, 8:38 PM, Fail To Obey, Obstructing, Resisting City Officials

SW PINETREE LN, 200 block, November 20, 1:34 AM, Domestic Assault

SE DOUGLAS ST, 800 block, November 20, 11:30 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

District 7

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, November 14, 3:40 AM, License Plates

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, November 14, 3:40 AM, Unlawful Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, November 14, 3:40 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, November 14, 3:40 AM, Traffic-Control Signal Legend

SE BORDNER DR, 300 block, November 16, 2:08 PM, Stealing

SE THOMPSON DR & SE HAMBLEN RD, November 16, 4:57 PM, Assault

SE 7TH TER, 1000 block, November 16, 11:55 PM, Domestic Assault 2nd

NE BALL DR, 700 block, November 18, 9:00 PM, Burglary Second Degree

District 8

NE CHURCHILL ST, 500 block, November 19, 7:33 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NE CHURCHILL ST, 500 block, November 19, 7:33 PM, Careless And Imprudent Driving

District 9

SW NAGONA LN, 1200 block, November 14, 8:00 AM, Domestic Assault

District 10

SW GREEN TEAL ST, 200 block, November 15, 5:50 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

SW GREEN TEAL ST, 200 block, November 15, 5:50 AM, Possession Of Other Dangerous Non-Narcotic Drugs

SW GREEN TEAL ST, 200 block, November 15, 5:50 AM, Domestic Assault

SW GREEN TEAL ST, 200 block, November 15, 5:50 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW WINDBROOK DR, 3500 block, November 15, 7:42 PM, Harassment

SW PELICAN PT, 5100 block, November 16, 11:01 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

SW ADMIRAL BYRD DR, 4400 block, November 16, 11:30 PM, Domestic Assault 3rd

SW CHARTWELL CT, 3900 block, November 17, 7:45 PM, Abuse Of Child

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

NE COLBERN RD & NE BLACKWELL PKWY, November 14, 7:06 AM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW DONOVAN RD, November 14, 3:03 PM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW M 150 HWY, November 14, 4:27 PM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW 3RD ST, November 14, 5:04 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, November 15, 8:09 AM, non-injury

NE SCRUGGS RD & NE M 291 HWY, November 15, 10:58 AM, non-injury

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE CHIPMAN RD, November 15, 1:18 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW HOKE LN, November 15, 2:56 PM, non-injury

SW WINDEMERE DR & SW BRIELLE LN, November 15, 3:36 PM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 7TH TER, November 15, 4:57 PM, non-injury

SW PRYOR RD & SW 3RD ST, November 15, 5:42 PM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW OLDHAM PKWY, November 15, 6:27 PM, non-injury

SE RANSON RD & SE BAILEY RD, November 15, 7:00 PM, non-injury

NE TUDOR RD & NE BRONCO XING, November 16, 7:56 AM, non-injury

SE 7TH TER & SE 7TH TER, November 16, 8:29 AM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE M 291 HWY, November 16, 8:54 AM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE MUSTANG XING, November 16, 4:06 PM, non-injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, November 16, 5:42 PM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE 5TH ST, November 17, 7:40 AM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW BLUE PKWY, November 17, 7:54 AM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW DRAKE CIR, November 17, 11:28 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & S SMART RD, November 17, 4:07 PM, non-injury

NE BEECHWOOD DR & NE BURR OAK CT, November 18, 4:33 AM, non-injury

SW RAINTREE DR & SW SAPELO DR, November 18, 12:20 PM, non-injury

NE WARD ST & NE 3RD ST, November 18, 1:51 PM, non-injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE CHAPEL DR, November 18, 3:12 PM, non-injury

NE TODD GEORGE PKWY & NE CHIPMAN RD, November 19, 5:19 AM, non-injury

NE WOODLAND SHORES PL, 1500 block, November 19, 8:41 AM, non-injury

SW BRIARWOOD DR, 3900 block, November 19, 11:42 AM, non-injury

SE 2ND ST & SE GRAND AVE, November 19, 5:31 PM, non-injury

NE CHURCHILL ST, 500 block, November 19, 7:37 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SW HOOK RD, November 19, 8:15 PM, injury

SE M 291 HWY, 800 block, November 20, 12:16 AM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, November 20, 11:24 AM, non-injury

NE RICE RD, 300 block, November 20, 3:33 PM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW WARD RD, November 20, 5:24 PM, non-injury