The art of being grateful

There is a difference between feeling grateful and being grateful. Feeling grateful is in the moment because something that was needed was obtained or provided.

This conditional feeling is temporary, about 24 hours. Being grateful is a general attitude people have when they are not seeking or striving but just enjoying and experiencing satisfaction with who they are and what they have.

Having a being-grateful attitude provides little stress, if any, and more of a sense of acceptance for what is present for today.

The “BGs” do plan and take care of their needs and often the needs of others, but to them, having more is not necessarily better. They are content to drive their older car or wear the shirt they have loved from past years.

To be a BG for young people is difficult these days because of the peer pressure they feel to evaluate themselves according to how many devices they own and how many clever apps they have or how many followers they have on Facebook.

Adults also struggle with BG as they seek restaurants with the largest buffet and cars with the most features that have little to do with driving.

It may be hard to be grateful for only what you can afford. In fact, it may be hard to appreciate what you were actually able to purchase.

Gratefulness, as people age, seems to become a state of mind for some who feel blessed to manage minor and major physical and mental limitations. It seems important then to be accepting of things as they are, not what they used to be.

This also is the case when you have misfortune in life. Being grateful can create a curiosity about lessons to learn. Often it is a chance to grow in wisdom and maturity about decisions and choices made and being thankful for that.

To become more centered in the idea of being grateful requires some work.

For example:

• Know that you are more than what you have or don’t have.

• Don’t be reluctant to appreciate the neighbor’s new pool or car etc.

• Repair and restore things that break.

• Be generous with items you no longer need or use that could benefit someone else.

• Say thank you often for any kindness from others.

• Reach out to friends to let them know you care.

• Appreciate what you do to take care of yourself every day.

• Remember times past in which you felt blessed.

• Believe more about what is good in life instead of what seems to be destructive.

• Make a list of what brought you joy each day.

Lee’s Summit resident Katherine Eberhard is a semi-retired clinical social worker with 35-plus years of experience in counseling families, children and individuals. She now does in-home counseling and can be reached at keberhard37@gmail.com.