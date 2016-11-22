Lee’s Summit families host students from France

For the second time, Lee’s Summit families have opened their homes for 10 days to students from Lycée International Charles de Gaulle in Dijon, France.

The 26 students and two teachers arrived Oct. 12 and spent the next day in French classes at Lee’s Summit High School, Lee’s Summit North High School and Lee’s Summit West High School.

During the stay, French students traveled to Kansas City to visit the Nelson-Atkins Museum, the Plaza, the World War I Museum, the City Market and the Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District.

After a weekend with host families, the families and visiting students participated in Une Soirée Potluck and Talent Contest, which included the singing the national anthems of both countries. In addition, the French students visited Lee’s Summit schools to see unique electives that American schools offer.

Other activities included decorating pumpkins with high-school French clubs, visits to the Lee’s Summit police and fire headquarters, municipal court, Dairy Queen, a lock-in at Dave’s Gymnastics and a trip to Summit Technology Academy to meet with International Studies students.

Lee’s Summit French students will travel to France from May 29 through June 11.