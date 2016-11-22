Students salute those who served

November 22, 2016 

Perhaps it’s fitting that Veterans Day comes just before Thanksgiving.

It was a time for students in the Lee’s Summit district to say thank you to the men and women who have served the nation in uniform. At the same time, they got to learn a bit of American history from those who lived it. The day was celebrated with flags, songs, birthday wishes and more.

World War II veteran Clifford Mathis was among members of the Lee’s Summit Veterans of Foreign Wars who shared their stories of serving our country with sixth-graders at Richardson Elementary School.

