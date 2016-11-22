Journalism honors

November 22, 2016 

Lee’s Summit West High School students captured awards earlier this month at the Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association (JEA/NSPR) National Journalism Convention in Indianapolis.

Hannah Salamone earned an honorable mention for advertising design. Emma Russell earned an honorable mention for commentary writing, and Abby White earned an honorable mention for feature writing.

Two Titan teams previously qualified to take the National Journalism Quiz Bowl Exam. Both scored well, moving on to the Quiz Bowl buzzer rounds Nov. 12 when they faced their toughest challenge.

Team 1 included Trenton Brink, Lauren Euritt, Emma Russell and Abby White. They were seeded 10th and knocked out by a Louisville, Ky., high school team. Team 2 members were Catherine Hutinett, Lauren Roberts, Hannah Salamone and Annie Thomas.

