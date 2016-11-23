Broncos banking on added depth

Lee’s Summit North has had its share of growing pains the last two seasons, the kind that can come from struggling with inexperienced and undersized talent. But this year, the Broncos appear all grown up and ready to go.

North returns nine letter winners from last year’s underclassmen-dominated 7-18 squad, five of them seniors with extensive varsity experience. Throw in a senior transfer and a couple more underclassmen, and the Broncos have what coach Mike Hilbert believes is a solid 12-player nucleus that will be more competitive than last season.

“I think all of them are bigger, stronger, faster,” Hilbert said. “We have been pretty little for the last couple of years, but it does seem like we have a little more size out on the court. We have a lot of talent in those 12 kids.”

North returns last year’s leading scorer in Cameron Hairston, a 6-foot-4 senior forward who averaged 12.4 points and almost seven rebounds a game last season. Elijah Farr, a 6-7 junior post, averaged 10.8 points and over five rebounds a game. Logan Jenkins, a 6-3 junior wing, averaged 8.6 points and 5-11 senior point guard Emil Spriggs chipped in eight.

Those four are just part of what Hilbert expects to be a deep rotation. Senior wings Hayden Bradford and Jordan Bynum saw extensive action last season, as did 6-5 senior post Justin Root. Junior wings Logan Jenkins and Tyler Aeilts are also veterans, as is sophomore wing Javaunte Hawkins.

Rounding out Hilbert’s dozen are sophomores Mikel Henderson and Brian Parker, and senior forward Da’Ron Davis, a 6-3 transfer from Hogan Prep and Missouri football commit.

While Hilbert is certain he has plenty of talent, he isn’t sure yet who will make the starting five and who will be the first off the bench.

“We don’t have anything set right now,” Hilbert said. “It’s very competitive in the gym and I think all 12 of those guys have a chance to play valuable minutes.”

Hilbert expects all 12 to play and all 12 to contribute in different ways every game. In last Thursday’s jamboree at Lee’s Summit, Hilbert put in a new set of five players every couple of minutes during two six-minute quarters each against Rock Bridge, Belton and the Tigers. He won’t swap them out as frequently during a typical game, but he still wants rested legs on the floor to fuel the Broncos’ fast-paced offense.

“With that up-tempo style, I think it’s an advantage for us to be able to rotate guys, keep them fresher,” Hilbert said. “I think over 32 minutes that kind of style is going to wear on some high school teams.”

Hilbert also expects the Broncos’ offense to be balanced and not rely on just one or two scorers every game. Jenkins, Hawkins, Aeilts, Henderson, Bradford and Emil all can make perimeter jump shots while Hairston and Farr are proven scorers inside.

“It’s going to be pretty balanced,” Hilbert said. “We could easily have four or five guys in double figures every night. And it could be a different guy each night.”

Hilbert won’t have to wait long to see his deeper and older Broncos tested. After opening the season on Tuesday at Rockhurst, North will play in the Blue Valley (Kan.) Shootout. Suburban Gold Conference play begins Dec. 16 at Lee’s Summit West.

“I’m really looking forward to our season,” Hilbert said. “It’s going to be an exciting year.”