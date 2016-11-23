Tigers a team under construction

The rebuilding process is nothing new for Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little. He spent nine years coaching the junior varsity at Lee’s Summit West before taking over the Tigers, so he knows a thing or two about starting from scratch.

“Every year it was a new group,” Little said. “So you kind of start over every year.”

Little is a little out of practice at the rebuilding thing, though. His three Tiger teams were all veteran units, capped by last year’s senior-laden squad that rolled undefeated into the Class 5 state final four.

But the seven seniors who led that 29-2 team are gone. That includes all five of the starters.

So this year Little faces his most challenging rebuilding project. And so far he’s enjoying the challenge.

“It’s been fun because I’d kind of gotten away from that,” Little said. “Not that it wasn’t great the last few years, but it’s been fun getting back to teaching the basics and building those fundamentals and seeing them improve.”

Little is rebuilding the Tigers around the only two players back who saw any significant playing time last season: Delshaun Presley, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, and Somaj Brewer, a 6-1 junior guard. Presley, who averaged just under six points a game last season, and Brewer, who averaged around five, are also Lee’s Summit’s top returning scorers.

Presley and Brewer were normally the first two off the bench in the Tigers’ rotation last season, and they both made major contributions as role players. But Little expects them to be more than role players this season.

Little used last Thursday night’s jamboree against Rock Bridge, Belton and Lee’s Summit North to demonstrate Presley and Brewer’s importance to the team. When they played well and found their shots in the offense, the Tigers looked good. When they struggled, the Tigers struggled.

“I thought tonight at times they played really good,” Little said. “But they’ve got to be more consistent. Tonight you saw them come out really well, then let down, the finish really well. We’ve just got to figure out a way for them to be more consistent because when they’re consistent, the rest of us are consistent.”

Other than Presley and Brewer, the rest of Lee’s Summit’s rotation is still up in the air. Little’s biggest challenge is filling the holes left by Blake Spellman and Nick Larkin, who made up one of the best backcourts in the state last season. Spellman, who’s now at Division-I Northern Kentucky, averaged a team-best 19.5 points a game last season, while Larkin averaged 12.7 points and almost five assists.

Trevor Langenbahn, a 5-11 junior, is expected to take one of those spots. And there are several other possibilities, including Michael Cleaves, a 5-9 junior; Kevin Hangust Jr., a 5-8 senior; Mitchell Tinsley, a 6-1 junior; and Nate Jones, a 5-11 junior.

“Those two kids were as good as any in the state and you’re not going to have that every year,” Little said. “But we’ve got kids who are working really hard to do their thing and to handle the ball and be leaders.”

Little still has some time to sort it all out. Lee’s Summit’s doesn’t open the season until Dec. 3 when it faces Park Hill South at Liberty in the 810 Varsity Tipoff Classic.

By then, Little hopes to have a better idea of where this rebuilding project is headed.

“I think this is a group that I’m excited about seeing where they can go and what they can do,” Little said. “I think our ceiling is a lot higher than people think, but I think our floor’s low too. So we’ve got to figure out a way to get there.”