New movie theater in limbo

The upscale B&B Theater developers planned for the New Longview area is in jeopardy, as the City Council voted against considering an ordinance to allow the development to go forward.

The theater was to be part of a 13-acre area south of Third Street and north of the Kessler Ridge subdivision, which is now under construction. The new commercial area was to be southeast of commercial buildings already in New Longview.

Russell Pearson, of Box Real Estate Development, put together the plan in cooperation with Mariner Real Estate Management.

He said the art deco-inspired theater plan included a bar and restaurant. Several retail buildings, an event center, four-story apartments and one-story town homes for 55-plus residents were also part of the plan.

The movie house was touted as being state of the art, featuring stadium seating with leather recliners, digital surround sound as well as wall-to-wall curved screens.

On Thursday during a public hearing, council members raised questions about whether the city needs more apartments and if the plan has the correct mix of businesses.

City Manager Steve Arbo and City Attorney Brian Head said the vote did not necessarily kill the plan, because the council could reverse itself and ask staff to present it at an ordinance at a future meeting. Council members may also reconsider the plan after modifications by the developer.

Council members Phyllis Edson, Chris Moreno, Diane Seif and Dave Mosby voted against moving forward with the project, while Trish Carlyle, Rob Binney and Diane Forte voted yes for considering the ordinance. Craig Faith was absent.

The council on Dec. 1 will vote on a new tax-increment financing plan to pay for restoration of the historic buildings of Longview Farm. The commercial development being offered by Mariner would be the engine to pay for that restoration.

“I think the council had concerns whether the development could generate enough revenue to support the TIF,” Arbo said.

Even though they voted to consider an ordinance, Binney and Forte raised some objections to the proposal.

Binney said the city already has about 1,500 new apartments under construction.

“We’ve already got enough multifamily (housing) in the area,” he said.

Forte said she was disappointed there was no plan for a grocery in the development.

Pearson said that no grocers are interested until there is more residential density in the area.

He said there was some interest in a nearby lot in New Longview, just north of the land being discussed. He said the area would likely get a grocery after the apartments are built.

The council’s vote came despite support for the development from the planning staff, Lee’s Summit Planning Commission and the Longview Alliance.

Scott Coryell — spokesman for the Longview Alliance, which was formed to help protect the historic buildings of Longview Farm and residential neighborhoods — said it had minor concerns about the architecture. They want to see more variety in materials, but overall the plan was “fabulous.”

“It’s a great addition to the neighborhood,” Coryell said.

Director of Community Development Bob McKay also praised the plan.

“It really fits into the New Urbanism design that New Longview set out to accomplish.”