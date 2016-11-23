Putting the ‘giving’ in Thanksgiving

Santa will visit 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 to hand out candy canes and there will be free hot cocoa and the KC Dogs food truck will be on site.

A week of Giving Food is Nov. 28-Dec. 2 with visitors asked to donate different items on days of the week: Monday,stuffing; Tuesday, cranberry sauce; Wednesday; corn/green beans; Thursday, sweet potatos; Friday, pumpkin mix.

The Magic Tree will be hope 24/7 from Thanksgiving Day to Jan. 2.

Spokesman for the event Mark Cordes said “Every year we add to it and make it better, without jeopardizing the intimacy and magic of the tree.” He said the tree has become a beloved attraction. When USA Today named Lee’s Summit No. 5 in its top 50 communities, the Magic Tree was the image it used as an illustration. This year 1,500 programmable lights have been added to the tree, which allows setting the color or each bulb and the plan is to add more each year.

Two years ago the attraction joined with Lee’s Summit Social Services to help support families it serves, collecting food. That collection started with a single barrel and along with canned goods, they were getting wishes dropped inside, with hopes that some own would propose or be healed of an illness, said Matt Sanning, director of Lee’s Summit Social Services. Last year about 2,400 pounds was collected, this year the goal is 5,000 pounds. “It’s another opportunity for the community to come together in a really entertaining environment and help others,” he said.

It is meant to bring joy and wonder to area residents.

The Magic Tree is an annual display at Interstate 470 and View High Drive sponsored by a Lee’s Summit businessman.

On Thanksgiving Day many in Lee’s Summit will be showing their thankfulness by serving others.

Russ and Mary DiMaggio and their family will be serving their annual Thanksgiving Benefit at the American Garage Bar and Grill in downtown Lee’s Summit.

It’s the fourth year for the free event at 1 S.E. Fourth Ave. The family started the event to give back to the community, Mary DiMaggio said, adding that employees of the establishment are given the day off.

Last year, about 100 people attended, she said, and they had plenty left over, so they hope more will come this year. DiMaggio said often diners offer to pay, so this year they’re accepting donations for the Jack Ray Post 5789 Veterans Foreign Wars Christmas Fund. The Post also has a free Thanksgiving Dinner each year.

Many churches, food pantries and social service agencies have been working hard to ensure all families have a good meal.

And on Thanksgiving night, the Lee’s Summit the Magic Tree will be switched on, which will bring together families, who will gather to take portraits or bask in its soft glow. In the past, the Tree has been the site of wedding proposals. Other visitors to the lighted tree, at the northeast corner of Interstate 470 and View High Drive, reflect on the past, thinking of loved ones who have died.

It’s free to visit, but many bring donations of food or clothing items to leave for Lee’s Summit Social Services.

Matt Sanning, director of Lee’s Summit Social Services, said that agency also distributed about 500 turkeys earlier this month to its client families.

Our Lady of Presentation and Holy Spirit Catholic churches, the First Presbyterian and many other churches took donations so they could provide the birds.

“It’s a real special treat our community provides for them,” Sanning said. Coldwater, another Lee’s Summit social service agency, has an annual Thanksgiving dinner for 150 and 200 families and sends them home with a turkey and side dishes.

Other churches celebrated the holiday with their own versions of ministry, providing food to hundreds of other families so they could prepare a Thanksgiving meal

Abundant Life Church gives away Thanksgiving baskets. The Summit (the Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church) will be delivering hot, catered meals on Thanksgiving.

The Church on the Rock Outreach Center in Lee’s Summit had been giving away turkeys and meals for about 10 years, said administrative assistant Cheryl Hoelscher.

They ask people to sign up to receive a 12-pound turkey and food to make side dishes. Then on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, they do their distribution. “People can come in and have service with us and we send them home with a very generous dinner,” Hoelscher said.

The church also works with Harvesters for a monthly mass food distribution.

Woods Chapel United Methodist Church “for years and years” has been preparing food bags for distribution to churches and food pantries, said Amy Hoiland, missions coordinator. Members filled 60 more than last year for a total of 441. They were shared between Grace United Ministries and Camino Verdad y Vida in Kansas City, Woods Chapel’s food pantry and the Community Services League food pantry, she said.

Price Chopper provided hundreds of bags for church members to fill with food.

The Summit, the Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church at Second and Douglas streets in downtown, for years opened its church to people to have Thanksgiving dinner.

Last year it served 1,000 people. This year it’s only delivering meals to people who need assistance.

“We’ve cooked from scratch in the past; this year it will be a little different, Hy-Vee has graciously agreed to help cater the meals,” said Ryan Shreckenghaust, lead associate pastor. The church is preparing for a move to a new campus on View High Drive, and to make the move easier, the church had given away its kitchen equipment, he said.

On Thanksgiving morning, between 150 and 200 volunteers from The Summit will take hot meals to people who’ve signed up.

“We are never hurting for people who come serve,” Schreckenghaust said. “They are always glad to do it.”