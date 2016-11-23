Lights, camera, Santa

Though Santa Claus’ arrival in downtown Lee’s Summit was a rapturous moment for many of the city’s younger folk, two lower profile, quiet individuals stole the show.

Nick and Jennie Swearngin, who were named the Lee’s Summit citizens of the year in June, flipped a candy-cane lever Friday in Howard Station Park, sparking thousands of luminous holiday lights draped about the park and on the branches of a towering, ornamented holiday tree.

But the couple’s less ostentatious work is what earned them the distinguished title of citizens of the year.

Nick Swearngin, owner of John’s Barbershop, and Jennie Swearngin, co-owner of Parker Swearngin, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm, have worked together to raise about $127,000 in the past nine years to benefit Hope House, a service providing resources and shelter to domestic violence victims.

Friend Cathy Wight said the Swearngins are sincere and loyal.

“They are people you want to have around,” Wight said.

The couple considers the award a nod to far more than their own efforts.

“We don’t raise $127,000 without a great community,” Nick Swearngin said. “We feel we share this award with the entire community.”

After their daughter’s unexpected death last year, however, the couple dissolved the fundraiser.

They’re vowing, though, to start something new — a foundation in honor of their late daughter, Jordan Swearngin. A portion of the proceeds from the foundation — which as yet has not been named — will continue going to Hope House.

Mayor Randy Rhoads commended Nick and Jennie Swearngin for their selflessness.

“They are indicative of the charitable, engaged and community-minded people I am extremely pleased to say call Lee’s Summit home,” he said.

Hundreds of others who call Lee’s Summit home spent the evening watching their children sit with Santa, listening to the Lee’s Summit Elementary School Cougar Choir, enjoying hot apple cider and cookies provided by the Lee’s Summit Community Church and either watching or riding in a horse-drawn carriage.

After sitting in Santa’s lap, 3-year-old Ayla Mims got to meet and pet Mac — the Missouri Mavericks mascot — from her grandfather’s arms.

Darin Mims earlier said that Ayla was planning to write a letter to Santa that weekend, and she would soon place it in a mailbox made especially for the occasion, near the fireplace in her home.

Jennie Swearngin complimented area organizations for gathering the community with events such as the lighting ceremony, as well as the many others throughout the year.

“It brings the community together,” she said. “There are so many fun things to do for the kids and it’s such a great place to live.”