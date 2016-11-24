Shopping Center changes traffic pattern for holidays

Once again, SummitWoods Crossing has converted to one-way traffic in hopes of reducing congestion for shoppers on Black Friday and beyond.

The new traffic pattern, instituted last Thursday, will remain in effect through Jan. 4 at RED Development’s shopping center near U.S. 50 and Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit.

“We have developed a simplified diagram that is intended to assist holiday shoppers with planning ahead to make sure their shopping experience at SummitWoods Crossing is convenient and hassle-free,” Katie McDonald, spokeswoman for RED Development, said in a news release. “The National Retail Federation is predicting a 3.6 percent growth in holiday shopping over 2015, so we want our shoppers to know that one-way traffic assures their favorite stores are easily accessible.”

In 2015, SummitWoods Crossing began using new, large format directional signage to guide shoppers through the one-way traffic.

To better manage the traffic flow, RED Development said, it has worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation to place electronic signage Interstate 470 to encourage shoppers to use Pryor Road and Blue Parkway rather than U.S. 50 and Chipman Road to reach SummitWoods Crossing. RED also has collaborated with the Lee’s Summit Police Department to control traffic flow into the main entrance via Chipman Road.

“We hope that that shoppers find the directional signage to be more simplified than in years past and that our shoppers leave with their holiday shopping lists completely checked off,” McDonald said.

SummitWoods Crossing, which is adjacent to RED development’s Summit Fair shopping center, contains 735,000 square feet of space for national, regional and local tenants.