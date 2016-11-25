Tigers prepared for better things

After returning all but two seniors back from last year’s team, Lee’s Summit girls basketball coach Jessica Crawford has found preparing for the upcoming season a little easier this year.

The season itself could be, too.

Lee’s Summit struggled to a 13-15 record in Crawford’s third season as coach with a fairly young team. But this year’s Tigers are tested, and Crawford said that’s making a big difference in the early going.

“Practices are going great,” Crawford said. “And I feel like we are able to put in more options this year with the amount of experience we have coming back.”

Lee’s Summit has eight letter winners back, and four of those were starters last season. Back to run the offense again is Paige Elston, a 5-foot-6 senior point guard who averaged 11 points a game last season. Crawford is expecting more of the same out of Elston this season.

“She is an amazing ball handler and brings a great deal of confidence to our team,” Crawford said.

Claire Lock, a 5-8 junior guard, joins Elston in the Tigers backcourt. Lock is the Tigers leading returning scorer after averaging 12 points a game last season despite battling injuries. She also battled illness and injuries as a freshman, but Crawford said Lock is ready to go this season.

“Claire is healthy this year and we’re excited to have her to her full potential,” Crawford said. “She will be an option bringing the ball up and has had a great preseason. She is exceptional off the dribble and a threat from the outside. She will be hard to prepare for for our opponents.”

The Tigers will have some size again under the basket with 6-1 senior Randi Johnson, 5-9 senior Claire Burch and 5-10 junior Breanna May back in the starting lineup.

Crawford said May will be more of a scoring threat this year to complement Johnson, who is also effective out on the wing, and Burch, who averaged close to double digits in scoring and rebounding last season.

“Johnson will play outside and down low for us,” Crawford said. “She brings such an advantage for us on defense. She gets tons on deflections and touches that you do not necessarily see on the stat sheet.

“Burch is out motor. She is the hardest working kid on both ends of the floor. I expect big things out of her this year.”

Lee’s Summit has other players who will get plenty of minutes, too, like senior guard Jasmine Palmer, junior guard Kate Lindstrom, and Brooke Benton, a 6-2 junior post that Crawford said will be a great addition to the Tigers’ defense and a threat on offense as well. Amari Conn, a freshman point guard, is also expected to be in the mix.

Lee’s Summit opens its season Monday against Platte County in the Winnetonka tournament. They will take part in a tournament at Springfield Kickapoo the following week before playing their home and Suburban Gold Conference opener Dec. 12 against Raymore-Peculiar.

“Our conference is the toughest conference in the area,” Crawford said. “Each game is a battle and there are never any for sure wins. We start off in two tournaments that are very competitive and we’re hoping to compete at a high level early.”