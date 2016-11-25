Titans break even after rough two-game start

Jeff Hardin found no shame in breaking even after Lee’s Summit West’s first two games, especially when you consider the grueling start the Titans girls basketball coach set out for his team.

After pulling out a 47-42 victory over Republic in Monday’s season opener, the Titans welcomed defending Class 5 champion Springfield Kickapoo to their Fieldhouse. Kickapoo’s full-court pressure and athleticism eventually proved too much for the Titans, but even after the 57-42 loss Hardin was more than happy to be off to a 1-1 start.

“This is one of the two or three best teams in the whole state,” Hardin said. “They have athletes everywhere, and for three quarters we were right with them.”

West hung with Kickapoo despite the Chiefs’ withering full-court pressure, which helped them jump out early and later propelled two scoring runs. Kickapoo used it to go up 15-9 after the first quarter and to increase their lead to 23-14 midway through the second quarter.

That’s when West came to life and roared back into the game with a 15-0 run. Casey Cunningham, West’s leading scorer with 11 points, started it with two three-pointers, and Sydney Brooks ended it with a layup at the buzzer that put the Titans up 29-23 at the half.

“I think we came out hesitant in the first quarter,” Hardin said. “In the second quarter we figured out we were good basketball players, too. And we had them gassed for a little while.”

But not for long. Kickapoo’s press, and the Titans’ inability to stop the Chiefs’ Jordan Wersinger and Jordan Sanders from driving the lane, fueled a 19-2 Chiefs run to open the third quarter. Wersinger scored five of her team-high 21 points and Sanders had five of her 15 points as Kickapoo rolled ahead 42-31.

West scored the last seven points of the quarter, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Sydnee Kemp, but a 13-0 run by Kickapoo to open the fourth quarter put the game away.

“It was a couple of runs where we gave up the ball three or four times in a row, and other than that we played them more than even,” Hardin said. “You’ve got to get better at that, but at the same time we’re not going to face that level of team all the time.”

Republic, 25-1 last season before falling to Kickapoo in sectionals, is also a top-level team, and the Titans beat them when Daphne Plummer hit a tie-breaking three-pointer with 10 seconds left and later added two free throws. West had a 12-point lead in the third quarter before Republic rallied to tie the game.

Hardin and the Titans were ready for a long Thanksgiving break after those two games. The schedule doesn’t get any easier on them when they get back. Next up for the Titans? Defending Class 4 state champion St. Joseph Benton on Dec. 2.

“That’s why we schedule these games,” Hardin said. “I know we’ve got potential; we’ve got to see what those top teams look like so we can match them.”