Experience pays off for Broncos right away

It didn’t take Lee’s Summit North’s girls basketball team long to enjoy the advantages of a veteran lineup. One game into the season, in fact.

North trailed 20-2 after the first quarter of its season opener Monday night at Kearney and by 24 points in the second quarter. That’s the kind of thing that can crush a younger team, like the Broncos had been the past couple of seasons. But this team was able to pick itself up, clamp down on defense and battle its way back for a 55-53 victory.

“I think we had some games where we had good comebacks last year,” North coach Tricia Lillygren said. “Not anything to this extent, but I think there’s a belief there and a belief in each other that we can overcome some pretty tough trials.”

That belief comes easier for a team like North, which has all but one player returning from last year’s 18-8 Suburban Gold Conference champions. It’s the most depth and experience Lillygren said she’s had since the 2013-14 squad that made it to the Class 5 state final.

“We kind of started all over the following year, and last year was kind of a middle-of-the-road experienced group,” said Lillygren, who is entering her 22nd year as North’s coach. “And now we have a bulk of juniors and seniors who have been there, done that, set some goals and worked really hard in the offseason.”

Heading up that group are sisters Aiyana and Aaliyah Johnson, who once again will give the Broncos a powerful presence under the basket. Aiyana Johnson, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored a team-best 13.3 points a game last year for the Broncos. Aaliyah Johnson, a 6-2 senior who signed recently with Stephen F. Austin, wasn’t far behind at 13.0.

“They’ve continued to improve not only individually, but as a pair,” Lillygren said. “I think their individual skill sets have improved and that extra year of experience coming in has done nothing more than make them more focused and dedicated to the goal that they’ve set.”

The Johnsons should still account for the bulk of the Broncos’ points, but Lillygren expects their scoring to be more balanced with the development of their guards. Anija Frazier, a 5-9 sophomore who averaged 8.9 points last season, is expected to contribute more. Senior Jordan Jennings and junior Alexis Griffin will also be in the backcourt, with Jennings filling the point guard role.

“We have to find some sort of balance on the floor,” Lillygren said. “That’s the thing we ran into last year. We had a lot of teams sagging on us and challenging our kids to step up. We have the same kids but different skill sets, so I think we might have some better options now to balance that.”

Lillygren and the Broncos know that another challenging schedule awaits them, one that continues Monday with their opening game in their annual Bronco Varsity Invitational tournament. William Chrisman and Notre Dame de Sion are in the field, as well as perennial power St. Teresa’s Academy.

Later comes a game with Kansas powerhouse Bishop Miege and the always-rugged Suburban Gold schedule.

“We want it that way because we have to find ways to be better every day,” Lillygren said. “Pushed and prodded, so to speak, to get the best out of us.”