Cleaning Authority helps leave hunger in dust

The Cleaning Authority in Lee’s Summit is taking part in a national Harvest Food Drive along with other franchisees.

Brian Greenwald, owner of the Lee’s Summit franchise, said he was a member of the committee that helped plan the national campaign.

“It’s easy, inexpensive and our customers can be involved. It’s something our communities can embrace,” Greenwald said. He added that a lot of his employees are single parents who understand how it can be difficult for households to make ends meet.

This summer during a food drive, the company’s 150 franchisees collected 120,622 pounds of food given to 138 organizations in 36 states/provinces in two countries, or about 100,500 meals.

Locally, he and his 35 employees and about 600 of their clients are collecting food for Lee’s Summit Social Services. Last year, they collected about $4,000 worth of food for two food pantries.

This year’s food drive is ongoing through November.

As employees make rounds of homes they’re cleaning, they’ve dropped of sacks to be filled with canned goods and other items and on their next visit they collect them.