Time to put the ‘Christmas’ back into the mayor’s tree

For whatever reason, we somehow lost the word “Christmas” at a downtown Lee’s Summit event a few years back.

Now, I am not claiming there is some all-out assault on the Christian holiday or imagined slight to the word itself. It’s just an observation. “Christmas” is, in fact, gone from our annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting event.

I am not sure when it disappeared. Or why. I remember when I moved here in 2009 being told that the gigantic tree in Howard Station Park – the one donned with ornaments and lights, the one that resembles very much a, well, Christmas tree – was not a Christmas tree. Maybe a holiday tree? A seasonal tree?

We used to call it a Christmas tree, though. Articles in this very newspaper that date back to 1989 or 1990 alert readers to the upcoming “Mayors Christmas Tree Lighting.”

For years I have pondered this mystery. So much so, I attended the event with my daughter, Addy, last week to do some investigative work. I wanted to see if I could truly find signs of Christmas in downtown Lee’s Summit and, specifically, in the park.

From the second I reached even the outer limits of our downtown area, Christmas seemed to exude from every corner, from the decorations adorning so many of the businesses right down to that awesome Christmas tree candle they sell at Cameron’s.

And sure enough, as the stage was put together for the tree lighting event, more signs of Christmas were apparent. Christmas gifts were lined up. Christmas trees of red and green placed next to the red-velvet-covered chairs.

And around 6:45 that evening, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived by firetruck, walked up a candy-cane lined path and took their seats to listen to hundreds of boys and girls tell them what they wanted for, yes, Christmas.

Are we seeing a theme here?

The tree at Howard Station Park is a Christmas tree and Mayor Randy Rhoads should take this opportunity with his last year in office upcoming to make an a very small but impactful change to this event.

As a community, we can continue to embrace the diversity of our religions and beliefs while still celebrating what Christmas means to so many of us.

Mayor Rhoads leads a prayer before every meeting of the Lee’s Summit City Council. That alone shows you can maintain the tenets of separating church and state and still take individual opportunities to practice your faith.

Look around to Blue Springs, Olathe, Kansas and Kansas City. Those towns and mayors haven’t abandoned the notion of Christmas as it relates to their events.

Of course, this decorated, beautiful tree in Howard Station Park isn’t meant to cause grief, anguish or discontent when it comes to religious freedoms or individual beliefs.

It’s a Christmas tree. And it’s long overdue we start recognizing it as such.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.