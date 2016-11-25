FIRST Lego League builders learn science and teamwork

Friendly competition and a classic toy brought children, parents and teachers together at Summit Lakes Middle School last weekend.

The contest inspired creativity and learning about science and technology.

Last weekend several hundred elementary and middle school students were showing their creations in the FIRST Lego League Robotics competition, one of five regional qualifying tournaments that could lead to global events.

They’d spent weeks preparing, researching, building models and programmable robots out of Legos.

Teams had to research a problem with an animal and had to devise a creative and innovative way to solve that problem.

Each year the league has new themes, said Jayne Hartwig , a fifth-grade math teacher and coach for the Timberbots, which had eight teams in the tournament.

This year’s themes are Animal Allies and Creature Craze.

“It’s fun to watch them make a real-world connection with what they’re learning in the classroom,” Hartwig said.

FIRST Lego League is for grades four to eight, and FIRST Lego League Junior is for kindergarten through third grade.

The older division builds robots using a Lego kit that includes motors and a programmable electronic controller that can execute their commands.

They’ll use it in one part of the competition, where they put the robot onto a playing field and it has a couple of minutes to complete a number of tasks. The other parts of the competition, held before running the robots, involve presenting their research and ideas to judges as a team, with posters and models.

FIRST Lego League is part of the robotics competition founded by Dean Kamen, an American entrepreneur and inventor of a drug infusion pump. FIRST’s mission is to inspire interest in science and technology, while building character through competition in robotics.

FIRST stands for: For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.

Teams from Pleasant Lea and Summit Lakes middle schools, Trailridge Elementary School, Our Lady of the Presentation School and Summit Christian Academy were among about 50 teams from schools around the metropolitan area in the tournament.

During the morning, the teams met with judges to present their projects, using tri-fold poster boards and models for illustrations. They were awarded points for the quality of their projects and such values as teamwork and cooperation, with their own team and with competitors.

In the afternoon, the FIRST Lego League teams took their robots to compete in the gym, playing on a field where the pre-programmed robots were to accomplish such tasks as retrieving a Lego animal and returning to base.

Each team accumulated points based on the judging in the morning and the three timed-competitions that day.

Hartwig said the teams at Trailridge talked with several professionals before deciding on what problem they’d try to solve. They were visited by the Lee’s Summit Police Department K-9 Unit, a representative from the Missouri Department of Conservation and the founder of PAWS for Autism.

One team, Challengers, chose to help law enforcement.

“It’s pretty much a drone to help police officers and their dogs,” said student Hannah Jones.

The students said there already is such a drone on the market, but their ideas included many upgrades to enhance its usefulness.

The students don’t have to build the drone, but came up with various ideas for its functions, materials and estimated its cost.

The drone would carry a camera and include a speaker so the dog handler could give instructions to the animal without shouting. The cameras could watch out for the criminal the dog was tracking. It would have Bluetooth connection with devices in a dog collar.

Jack Morrow, on Trailridge team Problem Solverz, said his group was working on the problem of declining bat populations due to people interfering with their habitat.

That team’s plan was to raise awareness and promote people putting up bat houses.

Adam Schieszer said the team’s project is really working on more than one problem because by helping bats, which eat mosquitoes, then fewer pesticides will be needed. This, in turn, will help honeybee populations that are being harmed by insecticides.

Luke Furnell said there are 14 species of bats in Missouri and none drinks blood.

“They’re certainly not that scary,” Luke Furnell said. “We need to make sure we don’t kill off bees with pesticides, to kill off mosquitoes.”