Thanksgiving luncheon celebrates community service

It had been on Carl Chinnery’s mind for years. While a variety of fundraisers and entertainment events have been held over the years, he saw a gap.

Lee’s Summit had many service organizations, he said, but those men and women who give so much to the community had only a vague sense of accomplishments by their peers.

Chinnery, a longtime civic leader in Lee’s Summit, approached Unity World Headquarters about having a community luncheon where those groups would come together for Thanksgiving celebration.

“This is about sharing what we’re doing,” Chinnery said.

They sent invitations to various Lee’s Summit organizations and made it happen Monday.

They gave the luncheon a theme of “Thanksgiving, Peace, Service and Unity.”

About 60 people from about a dozen service groups attended the event at Unity World Headquarters. Each had a representative give a snapshot of their activities. Here’s a roundup of some of the activities they shared.

Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit: Jeff Silver said the club has been active since 1961, has 162 members and most recently dedicate a nature trail named for Chinnery at Unity Village. It also recently gave books for a library at Hilltop School, holds the annual Heart of the Summit run, which raises money for the Lee’s Summit fire and police departments, and a golf tournament, which raises money for scholarships for Lee’s Summit graduates.

Downtown Lee’s Summit Rotary: Ronda Wood said that chapter has 27 members. Last year it gathered about 600 pairs of shoes to be shipped overseas to people who need them, collected 1,500 pounds of food for Lee’s Summit Social Services and also food for Feed-the-Need, a program that helps provide meals at home for disadvantaged high school students in Lee’s Summit. It also organizes SMOKIN on the Summit BBQ contest and fundraiser, which in the last year has raised $140,00 for projects.

Sunrise Rotary Club: Joe Snook said it has 35 members. Its activities to support charities include the Fly the Flag fundraiser and the Empty Bowls fundraiser at Longview Mansion. It also collects shoes for orphans and has adopted Third Street, where members pick up litter.

Rotary International: Snook said the governing organization for Rotary has emphasis in several areas, including world peace and disease prevention. For decades it has been providing vaccines to poor nations and the deadly or crippling disease polio. Snook said last year there were only 40 case reported, in Afghanistan and Pakistan. “We’re this close to eradicating polio in our lifetime,” Snook said.

Optimist Club: According to John Faulkenberry, the 50 members of the group put an emphasis on supporting education, with students of the month in elementary and high schools, scholarships for Boys and Girls state, and the Feed the Need program.

Masonic Lodge: Scott Filkins said it’s a fraternal organization of men devoted to service. “We take good men and make them better,” Filkins said. Projects include highway cleanups, safe events for Halloween and graduations and home repairs for people who need assistance, providing eyeglasses for children and scholarships.

Lions Club: Kirby Vanatta said it has 15 members who promote diabetes awareness, collect thousands of eyeglasses to send to poor countries overseas and help with disasters like the aftermath of the Joplin tornado. The group also supports Lee’s Summit Historical Society, Boys and Girls state, provides meal baskets to the less fortunate and volunteers for Meals on Wheels.

Lake Winnebago Lions Club: Vicky LaScala said that chapter also does eyeglasses and disaster relief. It also led a three-year long community-wide effort to build a shelter house worth about $50,000, but costing only about $35,000 because of many in-kind donations.

Kiwanis: Cheryl Anderson said the group supports Hope House, Lee’s Summit Social Services, Pro Deo and Great Beginnings Early Childhood Center. It honors high school artists and supports many community events, like Legacy Blast. It provides snacks for cyclists during several of the annual bicycle rides around Lee’s Summit.

Knights of Columbus Holy Spirit Council: Tony Jose said the group formed by several of the local Catholic churches doesn’t do direct service, but focuses on raising funds to support charities like Lee’s Summit Social Services or One Good Meal. Its best-known event is the annual Las Vegas Night in Lee’s Summit.

Mayor Randy Rhoads and Unity’s new CEO, Jim Blake, concluded the luncheon with their remarks.

“I hope one of your takeaways is an appreciation of the breadth and depth of what you do for the community,” Rhoads said.

Blake said that one of the reasons he decided to take the CEO job was an opportunity to expand Unity’s cooperation with the Lee’s Summit community. It already provides a site for a fundraiser for PAWS for Autism and other events. He spoke of Unity missions like the Daily Word Publication and the Silent Unity prayer service.

Unity is starting a new spiritual support program for people ill with cancer, Blake said.

“I find myself moved by all the good work you do,” Blake said. “Powerful stuff.”