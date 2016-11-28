Few friends could make it to this 6-year-old’s birthday party. Then 12 police officers arrived.

Alyson and I would like to thank you for your heartwarming act of kindness. You all brought her tremendous amounts of joy when you attended her sixth birthday party! We will always remember this and the Lee’s Summit police officers will forever remain in our hearts. Thank you for all that you do!

When young Alyson opened her grandmother’s front door during her sixth birthday party, she found 11 police officers on the doorstep.

For Alyson, who aspires to one day don a uniform of her own and serve in law enforcement, the surprise could not have been more fitting.

“They are her heroes,” said Alyson’s mother, Tiffany Antle, on Monday, two days after her daughter’s party.

The officers were responding to a call from Antle. It wasn’t your average call to the police department.

Earlier that day, some of the parents of Alyson’s friends had informed the Antle family ahead of the party that they wouldn’t be able to attend.

Antle thought that perhaps an officer would be able to swing by instead, so she called the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Once a few officers got word of the request, they decided to team up to deliver a surprise that won’t soon be forgotten. They even purchased a few gifts — dolls, toy sets, an “I Spy” game set — and all arrived at the Lee’s Summit family’s home at the same time.

“It just showed how much they care about their community,” Antle said. “They heard about it over dispatch and decided on their own to come.”

As they walked toward the home, Alyson opened the door and peered up at the 11 officers. She shook an officer’s hand. Her mother and grandmother had tears in their eyes.

Later, another officer who had been busy responding to a different call was able to make it to the family’s home. Jeremy Verhulst spent 30 minutes with the family, Antle said. He watched Alyson open her presents and let her sit in his patrol car, flicking on its lights and sirens.

Pictures captured by the family show Alyson wedged between two kneeling officers, flanked by nine more behind her, smiling a joyful smile. In another, she’s perched in the driver’s seat with the vehicle’s emergency lights flashing. Her hands cover her ears. The wailing of the sirens may take some getting used to for Alyson.

“We will always remember this and the Lee’s Summit police officers will forever remain in our hearts,” Antle and Alyson wrote in a thank you note that they plan to deliver to the officers this weekend, along with a batch of cookies.

The act showed the positive side to law enforcement work, Antle said. “Everything’s not negative like a lot of people assume.”

And Alyson, already set on becoming a police officer, was reinforced in her choice of dream job.

“She said she definitely wants to be a police officer now,” Antle said.