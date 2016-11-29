At Whistle Stop, coffee reigns supreme

The Lee’s Summit Journal wants your thoughts on the best place for desserts in town. Readers can cast their votes on the Journal’s Facebook page for any shop in the area. Got to Facebook.com/lsjournal. The winner at the close of the poll will be featured in the paper, so your support could help your favorite sweet shop get some attention!

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sundays

To some, coffee keeps the world going ’round.

“I’d say it’s vital,” Jeremy Sander said.

Shelly Lynch went so far as to call it “the drink of the gods.”

Whistle Stop Coffee, then, is Olympus for many in Lee’s Summit. The cafe on Main was voted the best in town by Journal readers, and on a recent morning customers praised the shop for its variety of lattes, teas and mochas and its rustic, welcoming ambiance.

Elizabeth Rielley came from Overland Park for an early morning jog with Lynch before sitting down for a post-workout chat at Whistle Stop.

“Coffee is a delight to have,” Rielley said. “And such a nice thing to have with friends.”

Others in the cafe enjoyed a game of chess, or talked about schoolwork, or sat in a corner with a good book (“When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi).

A steady stream of customers made their way around the focal point of the shop: the central coffee station where employees mixed some of the 60 coffee beans the shop offers and bagged homemade pastries for customers.

Hanging on the wall, messages ostensibly written on chalkboards in a looping hand tout the restorative power of coffee.

“A morning without coffee is sleep,” reads one. Another, “Yawn ... a silent scream for coffee.”

“I think it’s really homey,” said Erin Sander of the shop. She pointed to the exposed brick and holiday lights strung along the wood ceiling.

Owner Candace Jennings, who took over the shop nine years ago, said the wide variety of blends and single-bean drinks offers something for every palate.

She also extended a thank you to her customers who support the shop on a day-to-day basis. “You are the reason we succeed,” she said.

“I think people come to us because it’s a very happy vibe here,” Jennings added. “Everyone who works for me — they’re just wonderful people, happy to see you and get to know you.”

Whistle Stop won the Journal’s poll by two votes over Post Coffee Company. Gusto Coffee Bistro also received multiple votes. A jocular vote in the best coffee shop poll was cast for “my kitchen.”