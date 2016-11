Lee’s Summit police weekly crime report

District 1

NE AKIN BLVD, 3300 block, November 21, 3:16 AM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons

NE AKIN BLVD, 3300 block, November 21, 3:16 AM, Discharging Firearms Or Weapons Prohibited Within City; Exceptions

NE AKIN BLVD, 3300 block, November 21, 3:16 AM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

NE AKIN BLVD, 3300 block, November 21, 3:16 AM, Unlawful Possession Of A Explosive Weapon

NE AKIN BLVD, 3300 block, November 21, 3:16 AM, Property Damage

NE LAKEWOOD WAY & NE TIMBER HILLS DR, November 23, 10:27 AM, Property Damage

NE MEADOWVIEW DR, 600 block, November 23, 2:32 PM, Fraudulent Attempting To Obtain A Controlled Substance

NE MEADOWVIEW DR, 600 block, November 23, 2:32 PM, Stealing

NE BAYVIEW DR, 200 block, November 25, 9:00 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE HIDDEN VALLEY CIR, 200 block, November 26, 7:45 AM, Disturbance Of Private Peace

NE HIDDEN VALLEY CIR, 200 block, November 26, 7:45 AM, Property Damage

NE HIDDEN VALLEY CIR, 200 block, November 26, 7:45 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE ANDERSON DR & NE EMERALD DR, November 26, 8:20 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NE GATEWAY DR & NE BRANDYWINE RD, November 27, 1:56 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE SKYVIEW DR, 4300 block, November 27, 12:33 PM, Stealing

NE PEARL CIR, 5900 block, November 27, 1:13 PM, Property Damage

NE AGATE DR, 500 block, November 27, 1:56 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE SHORELINE DR, 600 block, November 27, 7:33 PM, Unlawful Use Of Weapons

NE SHORELINE DR, 600 block, November 27, 7:33 PM, Domestic Assault 3rd

NE SHORELINE DR, 600 block, November 27, 7:33 PM, Assault Third Degree

District 2

NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, November 21, 9:16 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, November 21, 9:16 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE TOWN CENTRE BLVD, 2200 block, November 21, 9:16 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE RICE RD, 1100 block, November 22, 1:25 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE RICE RD, 1100 block, November 22, 1:25 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE RICE RD, 1100 block, November 22, 7:50 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE RICE RD, 1100 block, November 22, 7:50 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE RICHARDSON PL, 1200 block, November 23, 5:26 PM, Domestic Assault

NE RICE RD & NE SCRUGGS RD, November 26, 12:22 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE RICE RD & NE SCRUGGS RD, November 26, 12:22 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

District 3

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, November 21, 4:44 PM, Stealing

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, November 21, 4:44 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, November 21, 4:44 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, November 21, 4:44 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Felony (State/Federal Warrant)

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, November 21, 4:44 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, November 21, 6:54 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE DOUGLAS ST, 900 block, November 22, 7:20 AM, Assault

NE CHIPMAN RD, 500 block, November 22, 8:30 AM, Stealing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, November 22, 3:27 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing)

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, November 22, 3:27 PM, Forgery

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, November 22, 9:48 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, November 22, 9:48 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, November 23, 8:57 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE BALBOA ST, 1700 block, November 24, 12:25 PM, Assault

NE BALBOA ST, 1700 block, November 24, 12:25 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, November 24, 5:31 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, November 24, 5:31 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

NW BLUE PKWY, 900 block, November 26, 4:16 PM, Stealing

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, November 26, 4:35 PM, Runaway

NE TUDOR RD, 600 block, November 26, 11:46 PM, Domestic Assault

District 4

NW CHIPMAN RD, 3300 block, November 21, 6:30 AM, Burglary Second Degree

NW FRANCES ST, 2500 block, November 21, 8:58 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NW FRANCES ST, 2500 block, November 21, 8:58 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, November 22, 3:44 PM, Stealing

SW 3RD ST & SW BRIDLEWOOD DR, November 23, 12:18 AM, Obedience To Stop Lights, Stop Signs And Yield Right-Of-Way Signs

SW 3RD ST & SW BRIDLEWOOD DR, November 23, 12:18 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SW 3RD ST & SW BRIDLEWOOD DR, November 23, 12:18 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, November 23, 6:23 AM, Domestic Assault

SW ROOSEVELT RDG, 100 block, November 23, 6:30 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NW CHIPMAN RD, 2600 block, November 23, 3:07 PM, Assault

SW MCCLENDON DR, 200 block, November 23, 9:30 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW MCCLENDON DR, 200 block, November 23, 9:30 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, November 24, 4:03 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

SW MCCLENDON DR, 100 block, November 25, 11:23 PM, Property Damage

SW MCCLENDON DR, 100 block, November 25, 11:23 PM, Stealing

NW SUMMERFIELD DR, 2300 block, November 26, 9:20 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, November 26, 3:36 PM, Counterfeiting

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, November 26, 3:36 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, November 26, 3:36 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, November 26, 3:36 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1600 block, November 26, 3:59 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW BENT TREE DR, November 27, 5:10 AM, Property Damage

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW BENT TREE DR, November 27, 5:10 AM, Domestic Assault

NW FIELDCREST DR, 600 block, November 27, 4:12 PM, Property Damage

NW BENT TREE DR, 800 block, November 27, 9:41 PM, Trespass 2nd Degree

NW BENT TREE DR, 800 block, November 27, 9:41 PM, Property Damage

District 5

SW OLDHAM PKWY, 900 block, November 24, 9:46 PM, Stealing

SW LEA DR, 1000 block, November 25, 10:17 AM, Domestic Assault

SW 3RD ST & SW PRYOR RD, November 25, 11:50 AM, Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude Police Officer

SW 3RD ST & SW PRYOR RD, November 25, 11:50 AM, Speeding ( 20 And Under)

SW 3RD ST & SW PRYOR RD, November 25, 11:50 AM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility

SW 3RD ST & SW PRYOR RD, November 25, 11:50 AM, Possession Of Marijuana

SW MADISON ST, 1400 block, November 26, 12:38 AM, Domestic Assault

SW WARD RD, 300 block, November 26, 11:52 AM, Stealing

SW MARKET ST, 1600 block, November 27, 10:35 AM, Trespass 2nd Degree

SW MARKET ST, 1600 block, November 27, 10:35 AM, Tampering

SW MARKET ST, 1600 block, November 27, 10:35 AM, Property Damage

District 6

SE 4TH ST, 300 block, November 21, 7:00 AM, Stealing

NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, November 21, 4:00 PM, Unlawful Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, November 21, 4:00 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, November 21, 4:00 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, November 21, 4:00 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW BLUE PKWY, 700 block, November 21, 4:18 PM, Property Damage

SW BLUE PKWY, 700 block, November 21, 4:18 PM, Theft Of Utility Service

NW WATSON RD, 500 block, November 22, 6:00 AM, Burglary First Degree

NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, November 22, 7:50 AM, Stealing

NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, November 22, 8:44 AM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, November 22, 3:27 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NW CHIPMAN RD, 900 block, November 22, 3:27 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE COLUMBUS ST, 600 block, November 23, 3:47 AM, Domestic Assault

NE COLUMBUS ST, 600 block, November 23, 3:47 AM, Assault

NE COLUMBUS ST, 600 block, November 23, 3:47 AM, Burglary First Degree

NE HOWARD AVE, 600 block, November 25, 1:33 AM, Domestic Assault

SE EASTRIDGE ST, 100 block, November 25, 6:39 PM, Interference With Custody

SW BLUE PKWY, 700 block, November 26, 1:14 AM, Assault Third Degree

SW BLUE PKWY, 700 block, November 26, 1:14 AM, Assault First Degree

NE COLUMBUS ST & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, November 27, 3:18 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, November 27, 7:14 AM, Minor In Possession Of Alcohol

NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, November 27, 7:14 AM, Domestic Assault

NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, November 27, 7:14 AM, Driving While Intoxicated

NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, November 27, 7:14 AM, Property Damage

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW OLIVE ST, November 27, 9:18 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

District 7

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 600 block, November 21, 12:59 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

SE M 291 HWY, 200 block, November 23, 11:16 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE TIMBERCREEK DR, 400 block, November 23, 11:12 PM, Harassment

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1200 block, November 25, 1:42 PM, Stealing

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1200 block, November 25, 1:42 PM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1200 block, November 25, 1:42 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE OLDHAM PKWY, 1200 block, November 25, 1:42 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE LANGSFORD RD, 900 block, November 25, 8:06 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NE LANGSFORD RD, 900 block, November 25, 8:06 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NE LANGSFORD RD, 900 block, November 25, 8:06 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SE 11TH ST, 700 block, November 26, 6:30 AM, Burglary First Degree

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, 100 block, November 26, 10:26 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

District 8

SE GREYSTONE DR, 300 block, November 21, 10:41 PM, Domestic Assault

NE CHURCHILL ST, 400 block, November 22, 8:34 PM, Runaway

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE GEMSTONE CIR, November 22, 11:32 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE GEMSTONE CIR, November 22, 11:32 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

District 9

SW M 150 HWY & W CITY LIMITS, November 22, 2:20 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

SW M 150 HWY & W CITY LIMITS, November 22, 2:20 AM, Possession Of A Controlled Substance

SW M 150 HWY & W CITY LIMITS, November 22, 2:20 AM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

SW LYNDSIE CT, 4400 block, November 23, 10:35 AM, Assault

SW MANOR LAKE DR, 1500 block, November 24, 8:20 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SW MANOR LAKE DR, 1500 block, November 24, 8:20 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW MANOR LAKE DR, 1500 block, November 24, 8:20 PM, Domestic Assault

District 10

SW M 150 HWY, 900 block, November 21, 3:25 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Municipal

SW M 150 HWY, 900 block, November 21, 3:25 PM, Warrant - Lee’s Summit Felony (State/Federal Warrant)

SW M 150 HWY, 900 block, November 21, 3:25 PM, Tampering

SW LEMANS LN, 700 block, November 25, 11:00 AM, Abuse Of Child

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

NE BLACKWELL PKWY & NE SCRUGGS DR, November 21, 11:59 PM, non-injury

SW US 50 HWY & SW JEFFERSON ST, November 22, 9:06 AM, non-injury

NE STROTHER RD & I 470 HWY, November 22, 10:25 AM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY & NW TECHNOLOGY DR, November 22, 12:12 PM, non-injury

SW PRYOR RD & SW SUMMIT HILL DR, November 22, 12:27 PM, non-injury

NE CHIPMAN RD & NE INDEPENDENCE AVE, November 22, 12:46 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & 50 HWY, November 22, 3:20 PM, non-injury

SW OLDHAM PKWY & M 291 HWY, November 23, 4:24 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & US 50 HWY, November 23, 4:49 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW 50 HWY, November 23, 7:45 PM, non-injury

SE COUNTRY LN & SE 5TH TER, November 24, 1:30 AM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW FORESTPARK BLVD, November 24, 9:15 AM, injury

SE RANSON RD & SE BAILEY RD, November 24, 9:56 AM, non-injury

NE JOHNSON ST, 0 block, November 24, 2:44 PM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW STONEY CREEK DR, November 24, 5:32 PM, non-injury

SW 3RD ST & SW WARD RD, November 25, 1:34 PM, non-injury

NE TUDOR RD & NE M 291 HWY, November 25, 1:44 PM, non-injury

NW PRYOR RD & NW LOWENSTEIN DR, November 25, 2:38 PM, non-injury

I 470 HWY & NE DOUGLAS ST, November 25, 3:48 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE BAYBERRY LN, November 25, 6:15 PM, injury

NE RIDGEVIEW DR & NE LINDSEY AVE, November 26, 2:31 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW MURRAY RD, November 26, 3:55 PM, injury

NW PRYOR RD & NW CHIPMAN RD, November 26, 7:09 PM, injury

NE M 291 HWY & NE LANGSFORD RD, November 26, 8:21 PM, non-injury

NE ANDERSON DR & NE EMERALD DR, November 26, 8:33 PM, non-injury

NE DOUGLAS ST & I 470 HWY, November 26, 11:17 PM, non-injury

SE M 150 HWY & SE OLD 291, November 27, 1:15 AM, non-injury

NE INDEPENDENCE AVE & NE CHIPMAN RD, November 27, 3:57 PM, non-injury

NE DOUGLAS ST & NE TUDOR RD, November 27, 4:00 PM, non-injury

NE LANGSFORD RD & SE BORDNER DR, November 27, 5:22 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW OLIVE ST, November 27, 7:16 PM, non-injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW OLIVE ST, November 27, 7:17 PM, injury