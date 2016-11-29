District communications staff honored

November 29, 2016 

The Lee’s Summit School District’s Communications Department won several awards during the Missouri School Public Relations Association’s annual communications contest.

First-place awards went to “R-7 News Update” in the electronic newsletter category and the Our Schools community newspaper in the magazine category. The district earned first place in the writing category for an article about the Missouri Innovation Campus first cohort’s graduation.

In addition, the district received an award of excellence (earning at least 95 percent of possible points) in the photo category. The winning photograph captured Michelle Uptegrove as she learned she was named R-7 Teacher of the Year, along with a student who leaped into her arms as she made her way to the podium.

The communications awards were presented at the Missouri School Public Relations Association’s fall conference held this month in Kansas City. During summer 2016, the district’s Our Schools publication also received an award of merit from the National School Public Relations Association.

