High school artists top field of 10 schools

Lee’s Summit High School ranked highest among the 10 competing schools and won the traveling trophy at the Nov. 17 Raymore-Peculiar Student Art Show and Competition. The art students won ribbons in both the studio competition and the visual art show.

Winners in the visual art show included Breshna Sierra-Zapata, second in ceramics; Noah Wood, first, and Brice Wilson, third in drawing; Katelyn Cadwell, second, and Kyle McWilliams, third in fibers; Jerrica Patterson, second, and Joy Rogers, third in graphics; and Roni Pinnell, first in painting.

Winners in the studio competition from Lee's Summit High were Susan Flower, first in ceramics hand building; Caitlyn DeDonder, third in ceramics wheel throwing; Alexandria Mesz, first in still life; and Molly Lebermann, first in painting.