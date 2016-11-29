High school artists top field of 10 schools

November 29, 2016 

Lee’s Summit High School ranked highest among the 10 competing schools and won the traveling trophy at the Nov. 17 Raymore-Peculiar Student Art Show and Competition. The art students won ribbons in both the studio competition and the visual art show.

Winners in the visual art show included Breshna Sierra-Zapata, second in ceramics; Noah Wood, first, and Brice Wilson, third in drawing; Katelyn Cadwell, second, and Kyle McWilliams, third in fibers; Jerrica Patterson, second, and Joy Rogers, third in graphics; and Roni Pinnell, first in painting.

Winners in the studio competition from Lee's Summit High were Susan Flower, first in ceramics hand building; Caitlyn DeDonder, third in ceramics wheel throwing; Alexandria Mesz, first in still life; and Molly Lebermann, first in painting.

