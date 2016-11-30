Titans trying to match work ethic with talent level

It’s pretty much a given that Lee’s Summit West could be something special this season. Titans coach Michael Schieber knows this, and his players do as well.

Right now, Schieber just hopes they soon realize that they won’t be special if they don’t put in the work.

“You can spend a lot of time patting yourself on the back saying we have this and we have that,” Schieber said. “Ultimately, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit North or anybody else we play on our schedule, I don’t think they care. We have to understand that even though people think you’re going to be a good team is far different from being a good team.”

And West does have the makings of a good team, with three starters back from last year’s 19-8 Suburban Gold Conference runners-up. The Titans’ core will consist of forward Elijah Childs, a 6-foot-7 senior who averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds last season after transferring from Raytown South, guard Mario Goodrich, a 6-2 junior who averaged 14.9 points, and point guard Phillip Brooks, a 5-9 junior who averaged eight points while running the Titans’ offense. Childs recently signed a letter of intent with Missouri Valley Conference member Bradley.

“We’re definitely going to rely a lot on those guys,” Schieber said. “We’re talking about two guys who have started for two years in Phil and Mario, and Elijah was obviously a big addition for us last year. It’s on those guys to bring that level of ownership to this group and this team and showing that example every day to everybody about how you prepare and how you practice.”

And therein lies Schieber’s biggest concern as he prepares for his 13th season leading the Titans. While that top three is obviously extremely talented, they and the rest of the team still haven’t shown the consistency and hard work Schieber feels the Titans need to show if they want to live up to their preseason billing.

“What I’m trying to relate to them over and over again is there’s simply no substitute for hard work, there’s no substitute for that every day grind that you go through. We’ve got to bring it every day and every guy’s got to bring it every day. I hope guys are starting to realize it’s not far away any more.”

Even though Schieber isn’t seeing the intensity and consistency yet that he expects from his players, he’s still seeing enough to determine who will join Childs, Goodrich and Brooks in the starting lineup. C.J. May, a 6-1 senior guard who saw minutes off the bench last season, has worked his way into the top five, as has 6-4 junior forward Christian Bishop.

“Those five guys have been pretty solid fairly consistently,” Schieber said.

As for who will be the first off the bench, Schieber said, “it’s a coin flip from day to day.” He said he had five players competing for three spots: guards Tyson Campbell, Hayden Diebold and Anthony Sirna; and forwards Malachi Butler and Dom Doolin.

“We really need some guys to step up off the bench and guys that kind of embrace those roles,” Schieber said. “We desperately need some guys to show up and put in some consistent work over the last practices before we play.”

West will once again open its season with a three-day trip to Fayetteville, Ark., Dec. 8-10 to compete in the Bulldog Tournament. The Titans meet Lee’s Summit North in their home and Suburban Gold Conference opener Dec. 16 and will take one Blue Valley Northwest the next night in the Hy-Vee Shootout.

So Schieber does feel a sense of urgency. And once his players do, he’s certain the Titans will be something special.

“If we’re playing with effort and we’re playing well, I think we can play with anybody,” Schieber said.” But I certainly don’t think there isn’t anybody we can’t lose to either.”