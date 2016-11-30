Broncos maintain control in routing Sion

Even though Lee’s Summit North led comfortably from the tipoff, the Broncos did seem uncomfortably out of control at times.

It’s not that North ever felt threatened by Notre Dame de Sion – the Broncos jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to a 63-39 victory Monday in their opening game of the LSN Bronco Girls Basketball Invitational - but there were moments fraught with missed layups, turnovers and defensive lapses.

But those moments couldn’t keep North from improving to 2-0, and they certainly didn’t spoil the evening for Broncos coach Tricia Lillygren.

“I just thought we played a lot of kids,” Lillygren said in explaining the moments of sloppiness. “We were playing with fatigue at times and that’s just beginning of the year stuff.”

Lillygren did get to play a lot of kids – all nine Broncos suited up saw action and all but one of them scored – which meant for a lot of unusual combinations rarely seen on the floor at the same time. And the early-season fatigue, she said, led to many of the Broncos’ 13 turnovers and missed gimmes.

“Some minutes were prettier than others,” Lillygren said. “But I think it was just nice to get all nine kids out on the floor. Playing with the different kids instead of the five or six we usually have out there is going to look a little different at times.”

There was nothing different about North’s powerful inside game, which once again was led by sisters Aiyana and Aaliyah Johnson. Aiyana Johnson led the Broncos with 18 points and 13 rounds, and older sister Aaliyah almost had a double-double herself with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Anija Frazier, also came close with 12 points and nine boards.

Aiyana and Aaliyah Johnson helped North take control early by scoring all the points in a 12-1 game-opening run. Sion closed the gap to 15-8 after the first quarter, but that was a close as the Storm would come. And despite the fatigue-induced mistakes, North still managed to up its lead to 36-18 by halftime.

“We’re out of shape right now, but we’re getting into shape,” Aiyana Johnson said. “We’re still working on our game and at the end of the day we just use what we have to the best of our abilities.”

North played its best in the third quarter, when Aiyana Johnson scored off an assist from her sister and Alexis Griffin knocked in a three-pointer to start a 12-2 run that buried the Storm. That outburst put the Broncos up 48-20 and they lead by as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Sion’s Amaya Adams trimmed that margin in the final quarter by scoring eight of her team high 13 points.

“I was happy with our hustle,” Lillygren said. “We scrambled after a lot of loose balls. We had three kids working hard in all areas. We have other kids that are getting some time and getting some experience.”

North will next play St. Teresa’s Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday in the five-team tournament, which also includes Blue Springs and William Chrisman. The tournament concludes Friday night with the third-place game at 5:30 and the championship game at 7.

TIGERS WIN OPENER: Lee’s Summit’s girls opened their season with a 67-64 victory over Platte County in the first round of the Winnetonka Tournament. Randi Johnson scored 18 points to lead the Tigers, who also got 15 points from Amari Conn, 13 from Claire Lock and 11 from Kate Lindstrom.