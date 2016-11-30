Businessman hopes to bring new life to old post office

Ben Rao hopes to make the vacant downtown post office on Main Street a hub of business again.

Rao is proposing a renovation of the building as a co-work space where dozens of small businesses and entrepreneurs can lease space and share ideas, dreams and encouragement.

On Nov. 22, the Planning Commission held a public hearing and voted to recommend the City Council approve the project.

Rao, a real estate investor, is president and founder of Community Buying Group, a downtown business. He also lives in a downtown neighborhood.

He said he’d re-purpose the current building, with improvements to the interior and exterior and new landscaping. He plans to call the facility Co-Work Lee’s Summit.

Rao’s plan would provide rental space for small businesses, a coffee shop and micro-deli. Co-work spaces provide flexible work areas where small businesses and entrepreneurs can use a desk or meeting rooms according to their needs. Often the facility provides support technology.

It would be a hub or nerve center where businesses can collaborate, Rao said.

“It’s about building a community within this building and bringing 75 to 80 small businesses together so we can help them to incubate these businesses, so they can grow up, get out of the nest and plant their business in Lee’s Summit,” Rao said.

About a dozen such facilities exist in Kansas City market, though Rao said he knows of only one in Eastern Jackson County.

He said he expects the facility to have room for 100 to 150 users, and availability evenings for business events with up to 300 people.

The renovations would include rain buckets on the building to cut storm-water runoff, and solar panels on the roof that could provide 50 to 60 percent of the power for the building.

An earlier proposal to use the site for an apartment complex fell through after the developer and city could not reach an agreement for financing and sharing a parking structure.

Rao’s proposal needs City Council approval.

Councilman Rob Binney said the city and downtown leaders had been in agreement that the site would have been a good place for multifamily housing.

“It’s certainly something I’d like to see in that area,” Binney said. He added that the council can’t dictate to a property owner how to use the property.

Rao said future development on the block around the facility could eventually include more retail or housing, but it is not part of the current development.