Operation Christmas Child shares gifts with world

The website is samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Or participants can follow their box online to discover where it is delivered by using a donation form at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Go online, select toy and gift items, and write a note to the recipient.

While gift boxes are now on their way to children, there’s still opportunity to begin preparing for next year during this Christmas season.

Operation Christmas Child started as a trickle, with a few homes and churches filling shoe boxes with trinkets, pencils, notepads, toothbrushes or other small necessities. That trickle became a flood, and now thousands across the nation donate, and volunteers ship millions of boxes overseas to orphans and other deprived children.

Last week, Operation Christmas Child was wrapping up its collection phase, with families and groups delivering shoe boxes to drop-off points like the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit, which annually helps with the ministry.

Operation Christmas Child is organized by Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution.

Next, thousands of volunteers at distribution centers will inspect the boxes and prepare them for international shipping. The gifts are prepared for shipping to children in 150 countries. Last year, 11.2 million boxes were collected, with 8.2 million coming from the U.S. The boxes are delivered to pastors or missions in orphanages or other at-risk areas all over the world.

In October, volunteers began holding “packing parties” at businesses and churches to fill the boxes.

One party was at Kansas City Cardiology in Lee’s Summit, where office workers and their families filled 30 boxes.

Sandy Dorrell, who organized the party, said the office has participated in Operation Christmas Child for at least six years. At her church, First Baptist Church of Grain Valley, volunteers put together 300 boxes.

“I think because it’s a simple thing and it’s effective,” Dorrell said. “I remember how I excited I was to get gifts as a child. I want them to have that experience. And I want my kids to know they are fortunate and for them to have the experience of giving.”

Amir Tolefree, 9, of Kansas City, whose mother works at the clinic, said it was his first packing party. It made him feel good to be helping other children.

Children who receive the boxes also get a booklet offered with the shoebox, “The Greatest Gift” that tells the story of Jesus and Christianity.

Eleana Hagemeier, who now attends Ozark Christian College in Joplin, was an orphan in Russia when she received the shoebox and booklet.

It was the first time she had anything of her own, she said. She and her sister had alcoholic parents. Rarely was there food in the house, she said, and they would have starved had it not been for an apple tree behind their home.

When she was 8, the siblings were placed in an orphanage, where they didn’t have any personal belongings. She received her first box.

“Somebody had take care of me for the first time,” she said. “Everything in the box was pink, and I love pink.”

She said she thought the Christian story was a fairytale, because it told her the creator of the universe chose to love someone like her.

“I had nothing to look forward to,” Hagemeier said.

Education provided by orphanages wasn’t good and she’d be on her own at 18 without skills and resources.

She began to pray for a family. In 2004 she made a visit to the United States and was adopted into a Missouri family. She says she not only found a family, but a heavenly family.

“There is a God, and he is there for us,” Hagemeier said.