Early morning shooting wounds man

A shooting Saturday in Lee’s Summit wounded a man in the hand. The injury was not life threatening.

Sgt. Chris Depue said that officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the east junction of Blue Parkway and Missouri Highway 291 to investigate the report of shots fired. They located a witness who described seeing a man firing a weapon while leaning out a vehicle that was traveling on U.S. 50 Highway.

Officers located a vehicle that had been struck by a bullet as it traveled westbound on U.S. 50. None of the occupants in that vehicle was struck by the gunfire. They were not involved in the original disturbance that was between two other vehicles.

Several hours later, the department was notified that a subject had arrived at Research Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Officers went to the hospital, interviewed that victim who told them he had been at a party in Lee’s Summit when a disturbance broke out and he was subsequently shot.

Detectives are still attempting to piece together information from the witnesses and the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline: 816-474-8477.