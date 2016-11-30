Construction begins at Paragon Star

At a chilly morning groundbreaking Wednesday, Lee’s Summit businessman Flip Short looked forward to spring 2018, when his vision of a soccer complex becomes a reality. It will be part of Paragon Star, a $212 million entertainment district.

While the project has been six years in negotiations and planning, construction will start in 2017 on the soccer complex, which is the first phase of the project. To follow is The Village, which is to include retail, commercial office space, apartments, hotel, bars and restaurants.

Short said that over the next months, construction will be unseen but continuing, because much of the project is across the Little Blue River behind hillsides. Work at the highly visible intersection at View High Drive and Interstate 470 comes later.

“Don’t freak out; just drive around there and you’ll be able to see it coming,” Short said.

Short was joined by Jackson County dignitaries, including County Executive Frank White Jr., Mike Downing of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Mayor Pro Tem Rob Binney, who offered praise for the economic boon the development at View High Drive and Interstate 470 is expected to create.

Amenities are to include trail head connecting to the Little Blue Trace and the Rock Island Corridor Trail, and ultimately to the Katy Trail.

White said Jackson County was proud to participate in the project with the trail connections.

“Kids, moms, dads, friends and strangers will have chance to be together and enjoy the natural beauty of this location,” White said.

Short said while he’s being credited with the vision, the real accomplishment is from the team he brought together that over a six-year period: Bill Brown of Spectrum Strategies; attorney Christine Bushyhead; Fogel-Anderson Construction; architects BNIM, Land 3 Studio; engineering firm GBA, and AREA Real Estate Advisors.

He also praised past and current city council members and city staff for their hard work and dedication to help move the project forward. The city is providing about $40 million in financing through tax-increment financing and about 70 acres of land for the development.

Chris Travalent, president of competitive soccer league KC Select Soccer Club, said the complex would be a destination for regional and national soccer tournaments, offering amenities unlike any other soccer facility. KC Select has agreed to make Paragon Star its home for practices and competitions.

It also will be available for other sports such as rugby, lacrosse and girls softball.

Travalent, a lifelong Lee’s Summit resident, said competitive soccer in Lee’s Summit grew from a handful of teams in 2005 to this year having 80 teams and 1,000 players ages 5 to 18, metro-wide

Paragon Star will have 10 fields with artificial turf, lighting and a clubhouse, next to many other attractions in walking distance, such as a hotel.

He said the development is a “game changer.”

“No communities have built a complete complex like Paragon Star,” Travelant said. “I hope you’re excited as I am that Paragon Star is being built in our community.